The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet has been named among the top 10 fish and chip takeaways in the UK, as it's shortlisted in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

Three other Yorkshire businesses will join The Fish Bank in the finals for the Takeaway of the Year category – Mister C’s in nearby Selby, Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington, and Auckley Friery in Doncaster.

The winner will be crowned at a ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, on Wednesday February 28.

The National Federation of Fish Friers, which organises the awards, has launched a ‘Golden Fork’ competition at each of the shortlisted chippies.

The owner of The Fish Bank, Jonathan France, with the general manager Karen Culkin (Photo by National World/The Fish Bank)

Customers can take part in a giveaway by visiting the Golden Fork microsite from February 19-24 to spin the virtual golden fork and have the chance of scooping a chip shop treat.

If they’re successful, they will receive a QR code to present at the chip shop to redeem the item.

The Fish Bank, which opened in 2019, has also received a nomination for the Field to Frier category, which recognises business’s knowledge of potatoes and the preparation that goes into making high-quality chips.

The chippy’s owner Jonathan France told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he was “really thrilled” about the nominations, adding that he was proud to be “flying the flag for Yorkshire” by being the only store from the county out of the ten nominees for the Field to Frier category.

The list of Takeaway of the Year fish and chip shop finalists