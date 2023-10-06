A fish and chip shop in a Leeds village has been named among the top 40 in the country – for the second year running.

The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has announced the UK’s Top 40 entries for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category. The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet is one of four chippies in Yorkshire to have made the list.

Last year, the chippy battled it out with Pudsey business the Bearded Sailor for the same award, with both fish and chip shops making the top 10 shortlist but missing out on the crown. The Fish Bank has been nominated for the 2024 award alongside Mr C's in nearby Selby, Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington and Auckley Friery in Doncaster.

The National Fish and Chip Awards, now in its 36th year, champions businesses and individuals who make outstanding contributions to the industry. The judging panel put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge, their responsibilities as an employer and more.

The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet has been named among the top chippies in the UK

Further judging rounds will be performed to see which businesses progress to the next stages. The category winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.

The awards are organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers. The Federation’s president, Andrew Crook, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

The Top 40 finalists for Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year are:

Angel Lane Chippie – Penrith

Westgate Fish & Chips - Morecambe

Westend Fish and Chips - Oswaldtwistle

Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough – Bridlington

The Fish Bank – Sherburn-in-Elmet

Auckley Friery – Doncaster

Mr C's - Selby

Catch 22 – Tattershall

Angells Fisheries – Newark-on-Trent

Pips chips – Cleethorpes

Marina Fish & Chips – Skegness

Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips - Market Deeping

Eastleigh Town Street Fryer - Marple Bridge

Chips @ No.8 – Prestwich

Hooked on the Heath – Knutsford

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips – Leintwardine

Bishopston Fish and Chips – Bristol

French's Fish Shop – Wells-next-the-Sea

The Fish Inn Clacton - Clacton-on-Sea

Henley's of Wivenhoe – Wivenhoe

Johnny Macs – Colchester

Stones Fish & Chips – London

Newington Fish Bar – Ramsgate

Sandy's Fish and Chip Shop - Folkestone

Lewis’s Fish and Grill – Maidstone

Seafare – Guildford

Harrisons Fish & Chip Co. Botley - Oxford

Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips – Bishopstoke

James Backhouse - New Milton

Posh Fish and Chip Company - Cardiff

Fintans Fish & Chip Co – Cardiff

Hennighan's Fish & Chip Shop – Machynlleth

Finneys Fish & Chips - Benllech

Ship Deck - Caerphilly

Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff

The Wee Chippy - Anstruther

Garioch Fish Bar – Inverurie

The Fish Works – Largs