National Fish and Chip Awards 2024: Leeds village chippy Fish Bank named among top 40 in UK
The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has announced the UK’s Top 40 entries for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category. The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet is one of four chippies in Yorkshire to have made the list.
Last year, the chippy battled it out with Pudsey business the Bearded Sailor for the same award, with both fish and chip shops making the top 10 shortlist but missing out on the crown. The Fish Bank has been nominated for the 2024 award alongside Mr C's in nearby Selby, Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington and Auckley Friery in Doncaster.
The National Fish and Chip Awards, now in its 36th year, champions businesses and individuals who make outstanding contributions to the industry. The judging panel put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge, their responsibilities as an employer and more.
Further judging rounds will be performed to see which businesses progress to the next stages. The category winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.
The awards are organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers. The Federation’s president, Andrew Crook, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.
“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”
The Top 40 finalists for Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year are:
Angel Lane Chippie – Penrith
Westgate Fish & Chips - Morecambe
Westend Fish and Chips - Oswaldtwistle
Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough – Bridlington
The Fish Bank – Sherburn-in-Elmet
Auckley Friery – Doncaster
Mr C's - Selby
Catch 22 – Tattershall
Angells Fisheries – Newark-on-Trent
Pips chips – Cleethorpes
Marina Fish & Chips – Skegness
Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips - Market Deeping
Eastleigh Town Street Fryer - Marple Bridge
Chips @ No.8 – Prestwich
Hooked on the Heath – Knutsford
Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips – Leintwardine
Bishopston Fish and Chips – Bristol
French's Fish Shop – Wells-next-the-Sea
The Fish Inn Clacton - Clacton-on-Sea
Henley's of Wivenhoe – Wivenhoe
Johnny Macs – Colchester
Stones Fish & Chips – London
Newington Fish Bar – Ramsgate
Sandy's Fish and Chip Shop - Folkestone
Lewis’s Fish and Grill – Maidstone
Seafare – Guildford
Harrisons Fish & Chip Co. Botley - Oxford
Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips – Bishopstoke
James Backhouse - New Milton
Posh Fish and Chip Company - Cardiff
Fintans Fish & Chip Co – Cardiff
Hennighan's Fish & Chip Shop – Machynlleth
Finneys Fish & Chips - Benllech
Ship Deck - Caerphilly
Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff
The Wee Chippy - Anstruther
Garioch Fish Bar – Inverurie
The Fish Works – Largs
Chipmongers - Portstewart