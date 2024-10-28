Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved Leeds coffee shop has announced closure.

Miles & Co in Kirkgate Market will serve its last customers on Saturday (November 2).

The sudden closure of the coffee shop, which first opened two years ago and launched a new site earlier this year, was announced via the brand’s official website.

Owners of the coffee shop said it was a “bittersweet decision” to make and thanked customers for their support.

The full Instagram post said: “Good Morning Everyone.

“There’s no easy way to put this into words so I’ll keep it short and sweet!

“After 3 wonderful years, we will be closing our doors at Kirkgate market this Saturday (2nd November).

“It’s a bittersweet decision as this shop has been at the heart of so many memories, friendships, and shared moments over coffee but as we continue to grow we feel it’s the right time.

“We are so deeply grateful to everyone who has stepped through those doors, the warmth & loyalty you have brought into our space, these are the moments we’ll take with us and we hope you’ll continue to support us at our new location inside Koncept studios on Kirkgate.

“See you over the road.”

Miles & Co opened its second site in the ground floor of multicultural hub Koncept Studios, in Kirkgate Street, in June 2024.

It sells fresh baked pastries, sweet treats and grilled cheese sandwiches as well as piping hot Americanos, iced Vietnamese coffee and matcha.