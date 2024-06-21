Miles & Co Kirkgate: Coffee shop in Leeds Market announces opening date of second site in Koncept Studios
Miles & Co, located in Kirkgate Market, has announced it is opening its second site in Leeds on Monday, June 24.
It has taken over the ground floor of multicultural hub Koncept Studios, in Kirkgate Street, and will allow customers to “sit back and unwind” more than its current space in the market.
Sharing the news on social media channels, the couple behind Miles & Co said their current site in the market, which opened two years ago, will continue to stay open as it operates more like a kiosk.
Miles & Co sells fresh baked pastries, sweet treats and grilled cheese sandwiches as well as piping hot Americanos, iced Vietnamese coffee and matcha.
