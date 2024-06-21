Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new cafe is opening in Leeds city centre next week.

Miles & Co, located in Kirkgate Market, has announced it is opening its second site in Leeds on Monday, June 24.

Miles & Co, in Kirkgate Market, has announced it is opening a second venue next week. Photo: Simon Hulme | Simon Hulme

It has taken over the ground floor of multicultural hub Koncept Studios, in Kirkgate Street, and will allow customers to “sit back and unwind” more than its current space in the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing the news on social media channels, the couple behind Miles & Co said their current site in the market, which opened two years ago, will continue to stay open as it operates more like a kiosk.