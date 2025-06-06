Middlethorpe Hall is a 17th Century country house owned by the National Trust and housing a hotel and spa on the outskirts of York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hale and Pace once brilliantly poked fun at folk from God's own county with a 90s sketch called Yorkshire Airlines. It culminated in a flight landing at Leeds airport 20 minutes after taking off from Leeds because, to quote the captain: "If it's not in Yorkshire it's not bloody worth visiting." But while it is stating the obvious to say that you don't need to leave Yorkshire to celebrate a special occasion like a 20th wedding anniversary, it bears repeating from time to time. Places like Middlethorpe Hall make it true.

Just outside York, the 17th century country house is a National Trust-owned hotel that ticks just about every box when it comes to a special treat. Four-poster beds with a perfect view of the stunning 20-acre grounds, myriad thoughtful touches in the room and around the hotel, a spa, a small gym, a walled garden and lake - it's a beautiful place to spend a child-free day or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scenery is a huge plus. The well-kept gardens and grounds are quiet and tranquil. Though they did not show themselves on this occasion there are deer roaming the wilder areas of the woods beyond the garden.

The food is another draw. A Yorkshire breakfast is delicious and hearty enough to render lunch an afterthought. Afternoon tea is, again, plentiful and tasty. Dinner begins with snacks and drinks outside in the sun, before a course of canapes. The venison starter and the beef main have been put together with real care but are unfussy. Staff discreetly clear crumbs between courses. What really impresses is how open and capable the kitchen is to dealing with allergies - in this instance dairy. Even in 2025 allergy sufferers have to settle for less than the best in eateries all over the place but Middlethorpe Hall manages to cater for such requirements without lowering any standards. Delivering a stunning afternoon tea, without a hint of dairy, without envious glances being cast in the direction of the 'real thing' is to be appreciated and applauded, particularly in a more traditional venue.

Submitted

The surrounds and the sustenance are matched by the staff. There appears to be a relaxed, friendly culture among those working in and around the building, but nothing is too much trouble. They ferry bags, offer local knowledge and volunteer to track buses live on an app in order for you to step outside at just the right time to hail one into York. They appear frequently enough to ensure you feel looked after without feeling under seige or pestered.

The spa offers treatments, like an 80-minute long aromatherapy massage that is tailored to specific stresses or pre-existing pains, and there is a pool, a jacuzzi, steam room and sauna. A Victorian summer house holds the gym, which is small but perfectly adequate for a cardio or weights workout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its location is close enough to the race course to offer an ideal base for track goers but far enough from the madding crowd to remain a haven of relaxation. The aforementioned bus takes you from practically the hotel doorstep into the heart of the city but it is a walkable distance and a pleasant dander at that.

York itself is another reminder that Yorkshire can go toe-to-toe with anywhere else in the UK. The walls are a great walk, there is always something going on near the famous Shambles, it has the feel of an historic city but hard work is going into making it visitor friendly. Pedestrian friendly, especially. The Minster is breathtaking and if you need a restaurant recommendation Skosh on Micklegate is superb. For a brunch, try Shambles Korner.

For more information on Middlethorpe Hall visit their website by clicking HERE