Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand new ice cream shop has officially opened its doors in Leeds - and it’s offering something quite different to your average scoop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melting Point, on the ground floor of the Corn Exchange, has already made a name for itself with its interesting flavours including ‘malted milk’ and ‘lapsang souchong’.

Johno Storey opened Melting Point, on the ground floor of the Corn Exchange, last month. | Submitted

The new venture is the brainchild of ice cream alchemist Johno Storey, who is on a mission to take tastebuds in Leeds on a wild ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johno pictured with partner Georgia. | Submitted

He has wowed the shop’s first customers with scoops of dark chocolate and stem ginger made with 70 per cent Sierra Leone cacao, as well as a maple brown butter chestnut ice cream and a boozy banana rum caramel.

In a post on social media after the opening week, Johno said: “I can’t wait to put out some more crazy exciting flavours (as well as less so crazy stuff) and meet so many more of you!”

This week, he turned to the people of Leeds to help dream up the next wave of experimental flavour combinations.

Among the off-the-wall entries were: Gochujang, which is a spicy Korean chilli paste; burnt honey and miso; dark sesame with sea salt and dark chocolate; and blue cheese, pear and walnut praline.