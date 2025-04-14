Melting Point Leeds: New ice cream shop offering 'crazy flavours' opens in Corn Exchange
Melting Point, on the ground floor of the Corn Exchange, has already made a name for itself with its interesting flavours including ‘malted milk’ and ‘lapsang souchong’.
The new venture is the brainchild of ice cream alchemist Johno Storey, who is on a mission to take tastebuds in Leeds on a wild ride.
He has wowed the shop’s first customers with scoops of dark chocolate and stem ginger made with 70 per cent Sierra Leone cacao, as well as a maple brown butter chestnut ice cream and a boozy banana rum caramel.
In a post on social media after the opening week, Johno said: “I can’t wait to put out some more crazy exciting flavours (as well as less so crazy stuff) and meet so many more of you!”
This week, he turned to the people of Leeds to help dream up the next wave of experimental flavour combinations.
Among the off-the-wall entries were: Gochujang, which is a spicy Korean chilli paste; burnt honey and miso; dark sesame with sea salt and dark chocolate; and blue cheese, pear and walnut praline.
