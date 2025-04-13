Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nestled inside the historic heart of Leeds’ Corn Exchange, Colours May Vary is more than just a bookshop.

Since opening in 2012, it’s been a vibrant celebration of independent spirit, creative curiosity, and community connection.

Founded by Andy Gray and Becky Palfery, this colourful space offers a curated selection of books, magazines, prints, and nostalgic treasures - all infused with the couple’s deep passion for the offbeat and beautifully designed.

Colours May Vary co-founders Andy Gray and Becky Palfery with their dog Stevie. | Justin Slee

“The idea for the shop had been forming for many years before we launched in 2012,” Becky told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “We are both magpies, and we used to travel all over the place, seeking out independent, off-the-beaten-path shops for treasures.

“We regularly travelled to Manchester for design, fashion, and music books and magazines, and to London for homeware. We thought it was sad that Leeds didn’t have a shop we truly loved.”

Before launching their own business, Becky worked as a jewellery designer for a Leeds-based company, while Andy brought experience from record shops and libraries to the table. “We both loved elements of our jobs but knew we had to do something more creative for ourselves,” they explained.

Colours May Vary was their answer - a passion project where they could focus on what they truly loved: sourcing thoughtful books, striking prints, rare magazines, and design-led gifts.

"We work very hard to create a warm and welcoming environment," Becky said. "After many years of visiting concept and boutique stores, we felt what was often missing was a friendly, open atmosphere that was for everyone.

"There are some very snooty shops out there, and we didn’t want to be one of them!"

That ethos of inclusion and charm runs through everything Colours May Vary offers. Their range often reflects growing interests in folklore, nature, and the magic of the everyday.

Colours May Vary has cultivated a fiercely loyal community of fans and regulars, especially during uncertain times. | Justin Slee

“Titles like Hellebore and Leeds' own Hwæt have proven very popular with our customers,” Becky said. “With their combination of well-written and carefully researched content and beautiful layout and illustrations, it’s easy to see why.”

The shop also pays homage to beloved childhood icons. “We are huge fans of the children's book illustrator Richard Scarry, and we currently have a selection of enamel pin badges, magnets, and stickers that celebrate his wonderful characters - they are adorable!”

Opening a shop that celebrates the obscure and unusual is not without its challenges. But it’s also cultivated a fiercely loyal community of fans and regulars, especially during uncertain times.

“Since we opened in 2012, we have seen an unbelievably supportive customer base develop,” Becky said. “We went online during Covid, and without our regulars, we would have sunk.

“Since our move to the Corn Exchange in 2021, we are happy to say they continue to support us - and a whole new customer base has opened up to us.

“We try to keep things fresh, so each time you visit us there will be something new. We also work very hard to make sure customers are happy, as we know this is how to retain them.”

The move into one of Leeds’ most recognisable buildings was nearly a decade in the making, but well worth the wait.

"Not a day goes by that I don’t stand on the balcony and marvel at the place," Becky said. "It is absolutely incredible!

“We always wanted to be here. It didn’t happen in 2012, but we were delighted to move here in 2021 when the chance came up. It’s such a fantastic, buzzy, beautiful place, and it’s now almost full of other unique independents too - which is the icing on the cake.

"I’ve been working in Leeds since 1995 and back then it was the place to be on a Saturday. I’m glad to say we’re getting back to that.”

Beyond the visual grandeur, Becky values the Corn Exchange for what it represents in today's retail climate.

“I think my favourite thing - apart from the astounding architecture - is that in the sea of mundanity that the high street has become, it has returned to its original vision. As a result, it has nurtured a wonderful community of truly unique businesses.

“It’s a very tough landscape, and it still stands as the only place in Leeds where a small business can give it a go and be supported by like-minded people. Customers get to experience what retail should really be about.”

In today’s economic climate, the challenges facing independent retailers are very real.

“I think being passionate about what we do is key,” Becky said. “It isn’t the guarantee of success, but it is a good solid foundation.

“If you have integrity in what you do and try to offer something unique, you will be thanked for it.

“There is no choice out there these days, and when I find a shop that does something unique and does it well, I go back there again and again - and I recommend it to everyone I know.”

Colourful goods at Colours May Vary. | Justin Slee

Still, external pressures remain the biggest threat to their future.

“External forces are our biggest challenge,” Becky added. “The things we can’t do a thing about - such as the faltering economy, bureaucracy and rising costs brought about by Brexit, and big business making the retail landscape sterile, expensive, and impossible for small businesses to grow and thrive.

“We cross our fingers every day that we can stay where we are and do what we do.”

Despite the shop's success, expansion isn't on the cards just yet.

“What we really want is to still be here, doing what we do to our best ability - just as we are now but a bit better - and to still have the amazing customers that we do, as well as a few more of course!” Becky said.

“Making folk happy, bringing some colour and joy to Leeds is all we ever wanted, and we hope we get to do that for at least another five years.”