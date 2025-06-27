Top talent and unsung heroes of hospitality in the city have been crowned at the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LHVA) Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of stars representing top brands across Leeds’ hospitality scene gathered at The Queens Hotel last night (June 26) for the awards ceremony, which was co-hosted by broadcaster Stephanie Hirst and LHVA boss Wayne Topley.

And this year marked a major milestone, as LHVA was also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was themed around Light Night - the city’s annual light -centred festival - in honour of the anniversary shared by the LHVA and Leeds Light Night.

Winners from the LHVA Awards 2025, pictured on-stage during the ceremony at The Queens Hotel in Leeds city centre on June 26. | Simon Dewhurst

There were 12 different award categories at this year’s awards – ranging from Rising Star to Sustainability Hero, recognising those going above and beyond in the city’s vibrant hospitality scene.

And the winner of the People’s Choice Award, the only accolade decided by a public vote and proudly sponsored by theYorkshire Evening Post , was also crowned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Topley, chairman of LHVA, said: "This year’s awards were a celebration of not only our people, but the strength, passion and resilience of Leeds’ hospitality industry. Every nominee and winner represents the very best of our city – and we're proud to shine a light on their dedication and achievements."

The event also raised vital funds for SNAPS Yorkshire, a Leeds-based charity providing support and inclusive activities for children with additional needs and their families.

An online silent auction, where bids can be still be placed, features a range of prizes generously donated by the city’s hotels and venues. Bidding remains open for another two weeks, and all proceeds go directly to the charity.

Here is the full list of winners for 2025:

Best Newcomer

First Place

Jasmin Peek- Dakota Leeds

Sustainability Hero

First Place

Nick McCulloch – Leeds Marriott Hotel

Mentor of the Year

First Place

Ellie Channer – Leonardo Hotel Leeds

Back of House- Customer Service

First Place

Danny Denton – Hilton Leeds City

Front of House- Customer Service

First Place (Venue)

Lauren Page - Headingley Stadium

Front of House- Customer Service

First Place (Hotel)

Dean Sygrove – The Queens Hotel

People’s Choice Award

Winner

Jo Rankine – The Queens Hotel

Unsung Hero

First Place

Andrew Spink – Discovery Inn Hotel

Rising Star

First Place Joint Winners

Richard Marsh – Crowne Plaza Leeds

&

Leanne Wilby – Hilton Leeds City

Top Team

First Place

F&B Team - Leonardo Hotel Leeds

Chairman’s Choice Award

Winner

Henri Pacey – Park Plaza Leeds