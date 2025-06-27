LHVA Awards 2025: Hospitality award winners crowned as organisers hail ‘very best of our city’
Dozens of stars representing top brands across Leeds’ hospitality scene gathered at The Queens Hotel last night (June 26) for the awards ceremony, which was co-hosted by broadcaster Stephanie Hirst and LHVA boss Wayne Topley.
And this year marked a major milestone, as LHVA was also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ceremony.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
The event was themed around Light Night - the city’s annual light -centred festival - in honour of the anniversary shared by the LHVA and Leeds Light Night.
There were 12 different award categories at this year’s awards – ranging from Rising Star to Sustainability Hero, recognising those going above and beyond in the city’s vibrant hospitality scene.
And the winner of the People’s Choice Award, the only accolade decided by a public vote and proudly sponsored by theYorkshire Evening Post , was also crowned.
Wayne Topley, chairman of LHVA, said: "This year’s awards were a celebration of not only our people, but the strength, passion and resilience of Leeds’ hospitality industry. Every nominee and winner represents the very best of our city – and we're proud to shine a light on their dedication and achievements."
The event also raised vital funds for SNAPS Yorkshire, a Leeds-based charity providing support and inclusive activities for children with additional needs and their families.
An online silent auction, where bids can be still be placed, features a range of prizes generously donated by the city’s hotels and venues. Bidding remains open for another two weeks, and all proceeds go directly to the charity.
Here is the full list of winners for 2025:
Best Newcomer
First Place
Jasmin Peek- Dakota Leeds
Sustainability Hero
First Place
Nick McCulloch – Leeds Marriott Hotel
Mentor of the Year
First Place
Ellie Channer – Leonardo Hotel Leeds
Back of House- Customer Service
First Place
Danny Denton – Hilton Leeds City
Front of House- Customer Service
First Place (Venue)
Lauren Page - Headingley Stadium
Front of House- Customer Service
First Place (Hotel)
Dean Sygrove – The Queens Hotel
People’s Choice Award
Winner
Jo Rankine – The Queens Hotel
Unsung Hero
First Place
Andrew Spink – Discovery Inn Hotel
Rising Star
First Place Joint Winners
Richard Marsh – Crowne Plaza Leeds
&
Leanne Wilby – Hilton Leeds City
Top Team
First Place
F&B Team - Leonardo Hotel Leeds
Chairman’s Choice Award
Winner
Henri Pacey – Park Plaza Leeds
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.