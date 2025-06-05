They’re the hospitality stars who go they extra mile to help make Leeds a standout destination.

And now it’s up to you to choose the winner of this year’s coveted People’s Choice award at the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LHVA) Awards 2025, as the finalists have been revealed.

The shortlist features hardworking staff who have been recognised for their exceptional efforts - whether they’re greeting guests with a smile, going the extra mile behind the scenes, or lifting up their colleagues.

The nominees for the YEP-backed People's Choice Award at the LHVA 2025 ceremony have been named as voting opens. | LHVA

One of the ceremony’s most-eagerly anticipated categories is the People’s Choice Award, proudly sponsored by the Yorkshire Evening Post . The prestigious accolade is the only award decided by a public vote.

And voting is now open on the LHVA website before the the deadline on Monday, June 9.

Eight remarkable individuals have been nominated for the award this year. Each has been praised for going above and beyond to provide exceptional service in their day-to-day roles - but many have also faced personal challenges, supported important causes, and championed their teams and communities outside of work.

Here are the eight 2025 finalists - and what their colleagues have had to say about them:

Andrew Hone, Leeds Marriott Hotel

Andrew Hone, Leeds Marriott Hotel | Leeds Marriott Hotel

Andrew’s journey with the Leeds Marriott Hotel is nothing short of inspiring. Starting as a casual member of the Conference & Events team, he has grown into an exceptional leader, now thriving as our Food & Beverage Manager. Over the past 12 years, Andrew has demonstrated unwavering dedication and a drive for excellence—constantly pushing boundaries, embracing new challenges, and leading by example.

His hard work was recognised when he was awarded Manager of the Year 2024, and his selection for the ExCom Track Training reflects his outstanding leadership potential. We are all confident that Andrew has a bright and impactful future in hospitality.

Beyond our hotel, Andrew consistently goes above and beyond. He’s supported sister hotels such as Kensington Marriott and Edinburgh Delta through task force projects, proving that his influence and professionalism reach far beyond Leeds.

Guests regularly sing his praises, applauding his professionalism, organisation, and ability to make every event feel seamless, welcoming, and enjoyable. He’s a true people person who builds genuine connections and ensures exceptional guest experiences.

Andrew has also made a huge impact in sustainability, leading a project that resulted in an impressive 61% reduction in food waste—helping us earn Gold certification for The Pledge on Food Waste.

But perhaps what makes Andrew stand out most is how he leads his team. He’s hands-on, supportive, and passionate about mentoring others. Under his leadership, the team achieved an incredible 96% engagement score in 2024—a testament to the positive, empowering environment he’s created. Andrew genuinely cares about his people, and it shows in everything he does.

Bridget Tolson, Hilton Leeds City

Bridget Tolson, Hilton Leeds City | Hilton Leeds City

It is with heartfelt admiration that Hilton have nominated Bridget for the People’s Choice Award. A cherished member of our Food & Beverage team at Hilton Leeds City, Bridget exemplifies resilience, strength, and an unshakable spirit that has deeply inspired everyone around her.

This past year, Bridget faced an unimaginable challenge: a cancer diagnosis. Where many would understandably step back, Bridget met her diagnosis with extraordinary courage. Throughout her treatment, she remained connected to the team, her positivity and warmth shining through even during the toughest moments. Her strength became a beacon of hope – reminding us of the power of perseverance and the human spirit.

What sets Bridget apart is not just her bravery, but her unwavering dedication to return to the job and team she loves. Even during recovery, she focused on rejoining her colleagues and contributing once more. Her loyalty to Hilton Leeds City, her pride in her role, and her determination to get back to work are nothing short of inspiring.

Since her return, Bridget has seamlessly reintegrated into her role with incredible energy and professionalism. Her work ethic is unwavering, and her presence lifts the mood of every shift. She consistently goes above and beyond, supporting her team and enhancing the guest experience with warmth and genuine care.

Bridget’s story is one of courage, loyalty, and hope. Her journey has not only impacted us personally, but has also boosted morale and reminded us of the strength that comes from community.

For her extraordinary bravery, positivity, and her profound impact on our team, I can think of no one more deserving of the People’s Choice Award. Bridget is a true inspiration, and a shining example of what makes our workplace so special.

Fiona Bishop, Headingley Stadium

Fiona Bishop, Headingley Stadium | Headingley Stadium

Headingley nominate Fiona Bishop for the People’s Choice Award. With an extraordinary 26 years of dedicated service to Headingley Stadium, Fiona is truly the heart of our venue.

Fiona’s commitment, resilience, and integrity have made a lasting impression on both colleagues and customers alike. Her strength is particularly evident in how she has continued to deliver exceptional work through personal hardship, returning each time with grace, professionalism, and a quiet strength that inspires those around her.

Over the years, Fiona has built long-standing relationships with clients and customers—many of whom have remained loyal to the stadium for over 25 years. Her consistency, warmth, and ability to nurture these connections have fostered deep trust and loyalty.

Known and respected for her honesty and straightforward approach, Fiona sets a standard of clarity and respect that strengthens team dynamics and client relationships. You always know where you stand with Fiona—an admirable quality that has earned her the trust of everyone she works with.

But Fiona’s care and compassion extend far beyond her day-to-day role. A recent example of this was her thoughtful nomination of a teacher who supported her son, which was recognised publicly in the local press. This small gesture speaks volumes about her character and values.

Fiona’s enduring presence, her genuine dedication, and her unwavering service to Headingley Stadium and its guests exemplify everything the People’s Choice Award stands for. After 26 remarkable years in hospitality, it’s time Fiona received the recognition she so deeply deserves.

Colleen Ward, Hilton Leeds City

Colleen Ward, Hilton Leeds City | Hilton Leeds City

It is with immense joy and deep admiration that we nominate Colleen for the People’s Choice Award. A treasured member of our Food & Beverage team at Hilton Leeds City, Colleen embodies dedication, positivity, and the transformative power of inclusive employment.

Now celebrating her third anniversary with us, Colleen joined through our partnership with the brilliant WorkFit charity. From day one, she has shown unwavering enthusiasm, a meticulous approach to her duties, and a warmth that has made her a much-loved part of our team.

Living with Down syndrome brings its own challenges, but Colleen meets each day with a bright smile, a determined spirit, and an eagerness to learn. Whether she’s greeting guests at breakfast, clearing tables, or polishing glassware, she completes every task with pride and a desire to contribute meaningfully.

What makes Colleen truly exceptional is her consistency. She is punctual, reliable, and always ready to help her colleagues. Her presence creates a ripple effect—boosting morale, encouraging inclusivity, and reminding us all of the power of perseverance and positive attitude.

Colleen’s impact goes far beyond her responsibilities. Her interactions with both guests and team members are sincere and uplifting. She helps foster a workplace that celebrates differences and highlights the incredible potential of every individual.

Her journey is a shining example of what can be achieved when opportunity and support align. Colleen has not only enriched our team, but also inspired us to be better, more inclusive people.

For her unwavering dedication, her infectious positivity, and the inspiration she brings to Hilton Leeds every day, Colleen is truly deserving of the People’s Choice Award.

Gabby Fliss, Leonardo Hotel Leeds

Gabby Fliss, Leonardo Hotel Leeds | Leonardo Hotel Leeds

Gabby’s journey with the company over the past six years is a testament to her drive, dedication, and passion for hospitality. Starting out in the conference department in Oxford, she soon moved to Leeds and quickly became a valued member of the team, progressing from an F&B Assistant to a Food & Beverage Supervisor, where she began developing her core leadership skills by shadowing the F&B Manager.

Her commitment and resilience led to her promotion to Duty Manager—a role in which Gabby has truly thrived. She consistently puts her team first, supporting others and playing a key role in departmental success. Her strong F&B knowledge continues to be a valuable asset, particularly in supporting the current F&B Manager.

This year, Gabby has exceeded expectations once again by successfully completing an internal development course, equipping her with new skills in management and training that will further aid her career progression. Her willingness to learn and grow reflects her dedication to both personal and professional development.

Gabby is regularly praised by guests, colleagues, and senior management for her strong work ethic, positive attitude, and approachable manner. She is known for leading by example and lifting those around her with her energy and enthusiasm.

Gabby’s continued growth and contribution make her a standout team member and an inspiring role model. We are excited to see what she achieves next in her career—and proud to nominate her for the People’s Choice Award.

Jo Rankine, The Queens Hotel

Jo Rankine, The Queens Hotel | The Queens Hotel

We are proud to nominate Jo Rankine, our dedicated Housekeeping Attendant, for the People’s Choice Award. Over the past few years, Jo has not only excelled in her role but has truly embodied the values of loyalty, humility, and quiet leadership that make her an invaluable part of The Queens Hotel team.

Jo is the definition of hardworking—grounded, dependable, and always willing to get stuck in. Her warmth and friendly nature bring a lift to any room (along with a good natter, if you’re lucky!). She leads by example, taking pride in every detail of her work while offering unwavering support to her colleagues.

While Jo has always been a rock within the housekeeping team, this past year marked an incredible personal achievement. Once hesitant to speak in front of others, Jo bravely stepped out of her comfort zone to deliver Blueprint Training sessions. Her confidence has grown immensely, and she now delivers to large groups across the hotel—something she never imagined herself doing.

Jo’s authenticity and natural warmth make her a brilliant trainer and an outstanding ambassador for our team. That same personal touch shines through in every guest interaction—whether offering a friendly chat, giving directions, or checking in on someone’s stay, Jo consistently makes others feel welcome and cared for.

Jo doesn’t lead with a title—she leads with her actions and her heart. For her remarkable growth, her unwavering commitment, and the everyday difference she makes, we are delighted to nominate Jo for the People’s Choice Award.

Robbie Smith, Oulton Hall

Robbie Smith, Oulton Hall | Oulton Hall

Robbie has been part of the Oulton Hall family for over nine years, having joined us at the age of 17. Now one of our esteemed Head Butlers, Robbie is truly the embodiment of exceptional service and hospitality, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he meets.

From the moment guests arrive, Robbie’s warm welcome sets the tone for their visit. His attention to detail, from the initial greeting to the final farewell, ensures that every guest feels special. His commitment to the full guest experience is second to none, and it’s no surprise that so many return specifically hoping to be greeted by him.

Starting out as an F&B Assistant, Robbie embraced every opportunity to learn, grow, and refine his skills. In 2021, he proudly became one of Oulton Hall’s Head Butlers—a role he describes as the best job he could ever wish for. His passion is evident in everything he does, particularly through the consistent glowing feedback he receives.

Robbie brings a level of sophistication and charm to our signature afternoon tea service. With grace, professionalism, and warmth, he ensures each guest feels valued—regardless of their background. He extends this same positivity and respect to colleagues, always ready with a smile and a helping hand.

Endorsed by the original Oulton Hall butler, Peter, who served for over 30 years, Robbie continues a legacy of excellence. He’s regularly praised by colleagues and guests alike, many of whom are on a first-name basis with him. His impact is clear—not just in person, but through the countless positive reviews on TripAdvisor.

For his professionalism, genuine care, and the enduring relationships he has built, we are proud to nominate Robbie for the People’s Choice Award.

Sarah Hawkins, DoubleTree by Hilton

Sarah Hawkins, DoubleTree by Hilton | DoubleTree by Hilton

We are delighted to nominate Sarah Hawkins for the People’s Choice Award. Sarah is far more than a colleague—she’s a passionate ambassador for both our hotel and the city of Leeds. Her enthusiasm, drive, and deep-rooted love for the community are felt across every interaction, inspiring colleagues, guests, and partners alike.

At the helm of the largest hotel in our group, Sarah consistently delivers outstanding results. Her ability to spot opportunities and her insight into the local market have helped secure long-standing partnerships and exceptional business performance. She engages personally with corporate clients, building strong relationships that go beyond transactions, fuelled by trust, understanding, and mutual respect.

Sarah’s authentic love for Leeds sets her apart. Whether she’s celebrating a Leeds United win, championing local initiatives, or representing the city with pride, her passion is contagious. It energises the team and contributes to a culture of pride and positivity throughout the hotel.

Her community involvement is equally commendable. From taking part in charity events to playing a key role in selecting CATCH Leeds as our charity partner, Sarah is driven to make a difference. Her efforts support vital youth programmes, showing how business and community can thrive together.

Sarah’s ability to juggle her demanding role with her community commitments speaks volumes about her dedication, energy, and values. She lives and breathes integrity, teamwork, and excellence—setting an inspiring example for all.

Sarah is not just a valued member of our team—she is a force for good in the wider Leeds community. For her outstanding contribution to the hotel, her passion for the city, and her impact on those around her, Sarah is a truly deserving nominee for this year’s People’s Choice Award.