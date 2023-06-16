Leeds Hotel & Venues Association (LHVA) held its annual awards event at the Royal Armouries, to celebrate the people that work in the city’s vibrant hospitality scene and recognise the important contribution the sector makes to the city’s economy.

The nine award categories include Front of House Customer Service, Rising Star, Top Team and Unsung Hero. Jane Atkinson, of the Leeds Marriott Hotel, scooped the People’s Choice Award – voted by readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post.

As the group’s co-coordinator, Jane is responsible for looking after all of the group’s business – and has worked at the hotel for a quarter of a century. She has recently been selected to join a small working party focusing on entertainment business for the whole of Marriott UK, which she called a huge honour.

The winner of the People's Choice Award, Jane Atkinson of the Leeds Marriott Hotel, with YEP lifestyle specialist Abbey Maclure at the LHVA Awards 2023 (Photo: Simon Dewhurst)

Jane has had many memorable moments across her 25-year career, including the time she helped to resuscitate a guest who had collapsed. The medical team that attended confirmed her swift, calm actions had helped to save the lady’s life.

Jane also had a great working relationship with the team looking after Michael Bublé when he stayed at the hotel. Mr Bublé was so impressed with the exceptional customer service he received from Jane that he offered her a job.

Leanne Stocks, of Headingley Stadium, won the award for Best Newcomer and Youssef Boulfale’s seventeen years of exceptional customer service at Oulton Hall was recognised when he won the Chairman’s Choice Award.

LHVA chairman Wayne Topley said: “This is a fantastic evening when we come together to celebrate the teams and people that make up the city’s vibrant hospitality sector. It is our opportunity to celebrate those who work behind the scenes, creating a warm welcome to guests and visitors to the city.

All the winners and highly-commended at the LHVA Awards 2023 (Photo: Simon Dewhurst)

“The UK economy grew 0.2% over the last quarter, stimulated by the hospitality sector, which shows just how important it is to the economy. There are high winds ahead though, as operating costs, particularly food and fuel, are really biting the sector.

"That said, we are getting ready for a packed summer ahead with the Leeds Bear Hunt, Leeds 2023 and Leeds International Festival of Ideas, bringing visitors to the city. You can guarantee that everyone of the guests at the LHVA awards will be playing a large part in providing them with a very warm welcome.”

Radio and TV presenter Stephanie Hirst hosted the awards and the newly appointed Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Al Garthwaite, acknowledged the great contribution that hospitality workers made to the city. Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner and a performance from Leeds-based singer-songwriter, Akin Amusan, who recently featured the BBC One series Pitch Battle as part of the winning group, Leeds Contemporary Singers.

The event raised cash for the LHVA’s chosen charity, Zarach, and launched a silent auction featuring ‘money-can’t-buy’ bids, donated by the city’s hoteliers. Bids can be made until the closing date on July 8 and more information can be found on the LHVA Awards website.

The full list of winners at the LHVA Awards 2023

Chairman’s Choice – Sponsored by Royal Armouries

Youssef Bouflale - Oulton Hall

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Entegra

Leanne Stocks - Headingley Stadium

Mentor of the Year – Sponsored by Luminate

Laura Derbyshire – Dakota

People’s Choice – Sponsored by Yorkshire Evening Post

Jane Atkinson – Leeds Marriott

Unsung Hero – Sponsored by Conference Leeds

Kenny Leach – Crowne Plaza

Front Of House Customer Service – Sponsored by Kirkstall Brewery

Alistair Young – Dakota Leeds

Back of House Customer Service – Sponsored by Visit Leeds

Ernestina Silva – Crowne Plaza

Sustainability Hero – Sponsored by Leeds 2023

Georgina Griffin – Leeds Marriott

Rising Star – Sponsored by JAM Entertainment

Preett Agarwal – Radisson Blu

Top Team – Sponsored by Leeds BID