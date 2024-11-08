Whether you pop in for a quick americano, chai latte or creamy frappuccino, there are plenty of Starbucks to choose from.
We take a look at Google reviews to determine the best and worst in the city.
1. Leeds Retail Park - 4.8
This Starbucks branch in Leeds Retail Park has a rating of 4.8 stars from 16 Google reviews. | Matt Moore/Google Photo: Matt Moore/Google
2. Skelton Lake Services - 4.6
This Starbucks branch in Skelton Lake Services has a rating of 4.6 stars from 447 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
3. Northside Retail Park - 4.6
The newly opened Starbucks branch at Northside Retail Park, Meanwood, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 5 Google reviews. | National World Photo: National World
4. Armley Road - 4.3
This Starbucks branch in Armley Road, Armley, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 309 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
5. Merrion Way - 4.3
This Starbucks branch in the Merrion Centre, Merrion Way, has a rating of 4.3 from 125 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
6. Savins Mill Way - 4.2
This Starbucks branch in Savins Mill Way, Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.2 from 316 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google