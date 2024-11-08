Leeds Starbucks: The best and worst rated coffee shop branches in the city according to Google reviews

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

There are more than 20 Starbucks branches in the city.

Whether you pop in for a quick americano, chai latte or creamy frappuccino, there are plenty of Starbucks to choose from.

But with some many in the city and new sites opening up monthly - which ones are the best?

We take a look at Google reviews to determine the best and worst in the city.

This Starbucks branch in Leeds Retail Park has a rating of 4.8 stars from 16 Google reviews.

1. Leeds Retail Park - 4.8

This Starbucks branch in Leeds Retail Park has a rating of 4.8 stars from 16 Google reviews. | Matt Moore/Google Photo: Matt Moore/Google

This Starbucks branch in Skelton Lake Services has a rating of 4.6 stars from 447 Google reviews.

2. Skelton Lake Services - 4.6

This Starbucks branch in Skelton Lake Services has a rating of 4.6 stars from 447 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

The newly opened Starbucks branch at Northside Retail Park, Meanwood, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 5 Google reviews.

3. Northside Retail Park - 4.6

The newly opened Starbucks branch at Northside Retail Park, Meanwood, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 5 Google reviews. | National World Photo: National World

This Starbucks branch in Armley Road, Armley, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 309 Google reviews.

4. Armley Road - 4.3

This Starbucks branch in Armley Road, Armley, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 309 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

This Starbucks branch in the Merrion Centre, Merrion Way, has a rating of 4.3 from 125 Google reviews.

5. Merrion Way - 4.3

This Starbucks branch in the Merrion Centre, Merrion Way, has a rating of 4.3 from 125 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

This Starbucks branch in Savins Mill Way, Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.2 from 316 Google reviews.

6. Savins Mill Way - 4.2

This Starbucks branch in Savins Mill Way, Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.2 from 316 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

