Starbucks Meanwood: New coffee shop opens in north Leeds retail park next to Aldi and Greggs
Coffee enthusiasts in Meanwood will be able to pick up their favourite drinks and snacks from the latest branch of the American chain at Northside Retail Park, off Stonegate Road.
It is located next to a huge Aldi store. The coffee shop already appears to have drawn crowds with locals spotted enjoying the last of the sun in an outdoor seating area at the front of the store.
The new branch sits next door to a Greggs bakery in a prime spot for shoppers in north Leeds.
This week, Starbucks appeared to be hiring for its new branch, as job adverts appeared online for a supervisor and a barista.
Residents in Meanwood are already spoiled for choice when it comes to great spots to pick up a coffee, with the likes of Tandem, Humbl Coffee and Marcel’s Cafe all within a short distance.
The latest branch comes as part of Starbucks’ expansion across the city, following the opening of another store at The Springs retail park earlier this year.
At the time, the chain said there would be capacity to seat up to 64 people and create 12 jobs. It also revealed there were plans to open “many more stores” in communities across the country.
