Slug & Lettuce Leeds Boar Lane has reopened following a significant six-figure transformation.

The reimagined venue combines striking interiors, statement lighting, and contemporary re-upholstered furnishings, all designed to elevate the cocktail experience in the heart of Leeds.

The new look includes gold-reeded panelling, bronze-tinted mirrors, and bold new wallpaper that adds a lively edge. Three colour-changing suspended rafts, complete with LED lighting and cascading foliage, now set the stage for the venue’s famous bottomless brunches. A striking dark blue façade and new illuminated aims to create a warm welcome from the moment guests arrive, say pub bosses.

This investment is part of owner Stonegate Group’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its venues across the UK. Every detail has been carefully considered, from revamped booth seating and plush sofas to poseur-height tables in rich pink, teal, blue, and gold fabrics, bringing both style and comfort to every corner of the bar.

Greta Jokubauskaite, General Manager at Slug & Lettuce Leeds Boar Lane, said: “This transformation has turned our bar into a true showstopper, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience it. The new design not only looks stunning but creates a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere, perfect for enjoying the best bottomless brunches and cocktails in town.”

The venue offers a popular 2-for-1 cocktails deal all day, every day, with favourites from Espresso Martinis to Aperol Spritz, alongside an extensive selection of low and no-alcohol options. Offers for students are also available.