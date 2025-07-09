A hotly anticipated new rooftop restaurant and bar in Leeds will open in a matter of weeks, bosses have announced.

CrowdedHouse, a multi-level eatery set to perch atop the Trinity shopping centre, will take over the space that was formerly home to Crafthouse and Angelica.

CrowdedHouse is set to open on July 31. | CrowdedHouse

With the opening date finally unveiled, guests can expect to enjoy the “effortlessly decadent” venue from July 31.

Accessible via a lift on Boar Lane, CrowdedHouse will boast a cosy lounge area, a main restaurant, and a glass-walled private dining room for intimate events.

Upstairs on the rooftop lies an elegant bar with a drinks menu to match, open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Both levels benefit from terrace areas for laidback al fresco hospitality.

Founder and owner John Quinlan said: “A sense of pride really characterises the launch of CrowdedHouse for me.

"It’s a true cultural moment for Leeds - a flexible venue that works with you and whatever you need. From coffee to cocktails, we’re here to offer you a haven above the noise of the city.

“CrowdedHouse will offer the very best of Leeds right in the heart of the city, enjoying dedicated dining spaces across floors five and six with unrivalled views from the terrace, and accompanied by live music as a regular feature.

“Sundays bring a rich offering of traditional roasts paired with a relaxed atmosphere to recharge for the week ahead.

“Leeds has a strong independent spirit, and no shortage of creativity - but it’s craving a venue to celebrate that. So, whether it’s a meeting, a quiet couple of hours to yourself or a catch up with old friends, CrowdedHouse moves with you through the day.”

Double AA rosette winner Simon Jewitt has been appointed head chef, bringing with him a menu featuring produce sourced from regional suppliers.

Divided into snacks, plates and larger plates, the menu will offer favourites including Korean fried chicken, shorthorn beef tartare, and vegan specialities like beetroot pappardelle and crispy Jerusalem artichokes.

Additionally a seasonal fish and shellfish menu will be served on the rooftop, including native oysters, Islay langoustines and hand dived scallops. Prices range from £5 for a starter to £22 for larger plates.

Simon said: “This menu has been an opportunity to really shout about what makes our region so special.

“Wherever possible, we’ve found suppliers who are close-to-home. Not only does this mean we’re serving the freshest produce, but it means we can shine a light on the region as a focal point for people who really know and love good food.”

CrowdedHouse will be open daily from 10am until late. Reservations for the venue, which holds up to 500, are open now.