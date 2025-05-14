A brand-new, all day, multi-use dining and drinking venue is set to open at Trinity Leeds in the space left by Crafthouse and Angelica.

CrowdedHouse will see £650,000 invested into the city and the creation of 50 new, local jobs.

It is due to open in the summer it will seat 500 diners and boasting panoramic views of the city skyline from its balcony terrace area.

The new concept introduces a thoughtfully designed space that is open to all and ideal for everything from relaxed lunches and informal catch ups to remote working and evening drinks.

CrowdedHouse is set to open at Trinity Leeds this summer. | Third Party

The all-day menu will champion quality ingredients from Yorkshire and will be curated by an award-winning chef.

John Quinlan, founder and owner, said: “The vision for CrowdedHouse is to deliver a versatile and multi-use venue for the people of Leeds, Yorkshire and beyond. The two-floor unit at Trinity Leeds is spectacular; boasting 360 degrees skyline views across the city and offering ample space for casual catch -ups, cocktails and dining through to those who require a stylish place to remotely work.

He added: “The space will be designed so that guests can enjoy a variety of experiences in one venue. From meeting with friends or colleagues, celebrating a milestone, or simply enjoying time with family - CrowdedHouse will offer flexibility and understated luxury. I’m proud to be launching a bold new hospitality concept in the heart of Leeds and our investment reflects our belief in the city’s energy.”

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity, Leeds, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming CrowedHouse to Trinity Leeds this summer. Taking over an iconic space - complete with a stunning roof terrace – they’ll bring a fresh new chapter for this location and an exciting burst of energy to the city. We’re confident CrowdedHouse will become a real must-visit destination throughout summer months and beyond."

CrowdedHouse is the sister-brand of Three’s A Crowd, a modern gastro-pub based in the heart of Harrogate.