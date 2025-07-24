Perched above the city skyline at the top of the Trinity shopping centre, CrowdedHouse is the ambitious new bar and restaurant promising to bring “effortless decadence”.

With a slick multi-level layout, jaw-dropping rooftop views and a seriously impressive food and drink offering, it’s already shaping up to be the place to be.

From the team behind some of the city’s favourite venues, CrowdedHouse has taken over the former Crafthouse and Angelica space. There’s a lounge for laidback drinks, a striking restaurant space, and a sleek glass-walled private dining room.

Upstairs, the rooftop bar offers a refined yet relaxed vibe, with plenty of terrace seating for sipping cocktails in the sunshine or under the stars. The menu, led by double AA rosette chef Simon Jewitt, is just as impressive - featuring everything from Korean fried chicken and vegan beetroot pappardelle to Islay langoustines and hand-dived scallops.

CrowdedHouse officially opens its doors on July 31, but we’ve been granted exclusive access ahead of launch. Here are 14 photos inside Leeds’ newest rooftop hotspot -

1 . CrowdedHouse CrowdedHouse is one of the most talked-about new openings in Leeds. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . CrowdedHouse Perched above the city skyline, it promises to bring "effortless decadence". | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . CrowdedHouse The venue features a sleek glass-walled private dining room. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . CrowdedHouse There's also a seriously impressive food and drink offering. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

6 . CrowdedHouse The private dining room is the star of the show. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales