14 exclusive photos inside stylish new rooftop restaurant CrowdedHouse opening in Leeds across two floors

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:39 BST

It’s one of the most talked-about new openings in Leeds - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been given an exclusive first look inside.

Perched above the city skyline at the top of the Trinity shopping centre, CrowdedHouse is the ambitious new bar and restaurant promising to bring “effortless decadence”.

With a slick multi-level layout, jaw-dropping rooftop views and a seriously impressive food and drink offering, it’s already shaping up to be the place to be.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

From the team behind some of the city’s favourite venues, CrowdedHouse has taken over the former Crafthouse and Angelica space. There’s a lounge for laidback drinks, a striking restaurant space, and a sleek glass-walled private dining room.

Upstairs, the rooftop bar offers a refined yet relaxed vibe, with plenty of terrace seating for sipping cocktails in the sunshine or under the stars. The menu, led by double AA rosette chef Simon Jewitt, is just as impressive - featuring everything from Korean fried chicken and vegan beetroot pappardelle to Islay langoustines and hand-dived scallops.

CrowdedHouse officially opens its doors on July 31, but we’ve been granted exclusive access ahead of launch. Here are 14 photos inside Leeds’ newest rooftop hotspot -

CrowdedHouse is one of the most talked-about new openings in Leeds.

1. CrowdedHouse

CrowdedHouse is one of the most talked-about new openings in Leeds. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Perched above the city skyline, it promises to bring "effortless decadence".

2. CrowdedHouse

Perched above the city skyline, it promises to bring "effortless decadence". | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
It offers a slick multi-level layout.

3. CrowdedHouse

It offers a slick multi-level layout. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The venue features a sleek glass-walled private dining room.

4. CrowdedHouse

The venue features a sleek glass-walled private dining room. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
There's also a seriously impressive food and drink offering.

5. CrowdedHouse

There's also a seriously impressive food and drink offering. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The private dining room is the star of the show.

6. CrowdedHouse

The private dining room is the star of the show. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice