9 restaurants still accepting bookings for Mother's Day in Leeds - including Riva Blu and Gaucho

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Haven't booked a table for Mother's Day this Sunday? Don't worry—there are plenty of restaurants in Leeds with available spots.

Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, March 30, and it's a day you definitely don't want to forget.

Whether you plan to treat your mother to a lovely dinner or an afternoon tea, several restaurants are still accepting reservations.

Here are nine restaurants in Leeds that are still taking bookings for Mother's Day, according to OpenTable.

Please note that this information is accurate as of the time of publishing.

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

This Leeds city centre restaurant still has a number of slots available for those who have forgot to book their Mother's Day meal.

1. Gaucho, Park Row

This Leeds city centre restaurant still has a number of slots available for those who have forgot to book their Mother's Day meal. | National World

Photo Sales
Bill's on Albion Place has a few slots still available between 12.30 and 1.30pm.

2. Bill's Restaurant & Bar, Albion Pl

Bill's on Albion Place has a few slots still available between 12.30 and 1.30pm. | Google Street View

Photo Sales
Restaurant Bar & Grill underwent renovations in the last 12 months and is a perfect spot for a Mother's Day meal.

3. Restaurant Bar And Grill, City Square

Restaurant Bar & Grill underwent renovations in the last 12 months and is a perfect spot for a Mother's Day meal. | JH

Photo Sales
There is still time to book a Mother's Day meal at this Brazilian steakhouse.

4. Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill, The Light

There is still time to book a Mother's Day meal at this Brazilian steakhouse. | Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill

Photo Sales
If you're after Italian food this Sunday, Riva Blu still has a number of tables available to book.

5. Riva Blu Italian Restaurant and Bar, Park Row

If you're after Italian food this Sunday, Riva Blu still has a number of tables available to book. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
OBA Kitchen offers bottomless brunch with several slots still available.

6. OBA Kitchen and Bar, Merrion Centre

OBA Kitchen offers bottomless brunch with several slots still available. | -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Mother's DayLeedsRestaurants
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice