Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, March 30, and it's a day you definitely don't want to forget.
Whether you plan to treat your mother to a lovely dinner or an afternoon tea, several restaurants are still accepting reservations.
Here are nine restaurants in Leeds that are still taking bookings for Mother's Day, according to OpenTable.
Please note that this information is accurate as of the time of publishing.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.