Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, March 30, and it's a day you definitely don't want to forget.

Whether you plan to treat your mother to a lovely dinner or an afternoon tea, several restaurants are still accepting reservations.

Here are nine restaurants in Leeds that are still taking bookings for Mother's Day, according to OpenTable.

Please note that this information is accurate as of the time of publishing.

1 . Gaucho, Park Row This Leeds city centre restaurant still has a number of slots available for those who have forgot to book their Mother's Day meal.

2 . Bill's Restaurant & Bar, Albion Pl Bill's on Albion Place has a few slots still available between 12.30 and 1.30pm.

3 . Restaurant Bar And Grill, City Square Restaurant Bar & Grill underwent renovations in the last 12 months and is a perfect spot for a Mother's Day meal.

4 . Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill, The Light There is still time to book a Mother's Day meal at this Brazilian steakhouse.

5 . Riva Blu Italian Restaurant and Bar, Park Row If you're after Italian food this Sunday, Riva Blu still has a number of tables available to book.