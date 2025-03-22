Whether you’re from the city and looking for a treat or you’re a visitor keen to experience a classic British tradition, Leeds is brimming with fabulous spots. From grand hotels to quirky cafes, elegant brasseries to hidden gems, the city has something to suit every tea lover’s taste.

Some venues serve up themed afternoon teas, while others add a touch of Yorkshire charm with locally sourced ingredients. In this guide, we’ve rounded up 13 of the very best places for afternoon tea in Leeds for 2025.

Expect lavish treats and impeccable service, as you celebrate with friends and family. Let’s dive in -

1 . Sky Lounge Boasting 4.3 out of five stars on Google with more than 1,500 reviews, Sky Lounge, at the Double Tree Hilton, offers one of the best views in Leeds with a wraparound outdoor terrace. | Sky Lounge Photo Sales

2 . The Ivy Leeds Another prestige venue in Leeds' thriving food and drink scene is The Ivy, at the edge of the Victoria Quarter on Vicar Lane. Google recommends it among the best for afternoon tea, with 4.4 stars based on 2,000 reviews. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Just Grand! Vintage Tearooms A popular choice for its tea and baked goods, Just Grand! Vintage Tearooms is a classic choice for afternoon tea according to Google, with 4.4 out of five stars based on 219 reviews. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Lost & Found Lost & Found, on Albion Place, is an attractive choice for a stylish afternoon tea - and it's a hit with customers, as the chic venue has 4.6 out of stars based on more than 2,600 reviews. | Submitted Photo Sales

5 . The Soap Factory The Soap Factory, at Whitehall Quay, offers a bargain afternoon tea, that's rated 4.3 out of five stars based on 373 reviews. | National World Photo Sales

6 . Cha Lounge The classic afternoon tea at Cha Lounge features freshly baked scones, cakes and a selection of sandwiches from £26 per person - or guests can go for the Indian fusion afternoon tea upgrade. It has 4.6 out of five stars based on 310 reviews. | Andy Savage/Google Photo Sales