13 of the best places for afternoon tea in Leeds for 2025 including The Ivy and Browns

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

It’s the ultimate excuse to indulge in delicious sandwiches and warm scones slathered in cream, so we’ve listed some of the best places to share an afternoon tea in Leeds.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Whether you’re from the city and looking for a treat or you’re a visitor keen to experience a classic British tradition, Leeds is brimming with fabulous spots. From grand hotels to quirky cafes, elegant brasseries to hidden gems, the city has something to suit every tea lover’s taste.

Some venues serve up themed afternoon teas, while others add a touch of Yorkshire charm with locally sourced ingredients. In this guide, we’ve rounded up 13 of the very best places for afternoon tea in Leeds for 2025.

Expect lavish treats and impeccable service, as you celebrate with friends and family. Let’s dive in -

Boasting 4.3 out of five stars on Google with more than 1,500 reviews, Sky Lounge, at the Double Tree Hilton, offers one of the best views in Leeds with a wraparound outdoor terrace.

1. Sky Lounge

Boasting 4.3 out of five stars on Google with more than 1,500 reviews, Sky Lounge, at the Double Tree Hilton, offers one of the best views in Leeds with a wraparound outdoor terrace. | Sky Lounge

Photo Sales
Another prestige venue in Leeds' thriving food and drink scene is The Ivy, at the edge of the Victoria Quarter on Vicar Lane. Google recommends it among the best for afternoon tea, with 4.4 stars based on 2,000 reviews.

2. The Ivy Leeds

Another prestige venue in Leeds' thriving food and drink scene is The Ivy, at the edge of the Victoria Quarter on Vicar Lane. Google recommends it among the best for afternoon tea, with 4.4 stars based on 2,000 reviews. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
A popular choice for its tea and baked goods, Just Grand! Vintage Tearooms is a classic choice for afternoon tea according to Google, with 4.4 out of five stars based on 219 reviews.

3. Just Grand! Vintage Tearooms

A popular choice for its tea and baked goods, Just Grand! Vintage Tearooms is a classic choice for afternoon tea according to Google, with 4.4 out of five stars based on 219 reviews. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Lost & Found, on Albion Place, is an attractive choice for a stylish afternoon tea - and it's a hit with customers, as the chic venue has 4.6 out of stars based on more than 2,600 reviews.

4. Lost & Found

Lost & Found, on Albion Place, is an attractive choice for a stylish afternoon tea - and it's a hit with customers, as the chic venue has 4.6 out of stars based on more than 2,600 reviews. | Submitted

Photo Sales
The Soap Factory, at Whitehall Quay, offers a bargain afternoon tea, that's rated 4.3 out of five stars based on 373 reviews.

5. The Soap Factory

The Soap Factory, at Whitehall Quay, offers a bargain afternoon tea, that's rated 4.3 out of five stars based on 373 reviews. | National World

Photo Sales
The classic afternoon tea at Cha Lounge features freshly baked scones, cakes and a selection of sandwiches from £26 per person - or guests can go for the Indian fusion afternoon tea upgrade. It has 4.6 out of five stars based on 310 reviews.

6. Cha Lounge

The classic afternoon tea at Cha Lounge features freshly baked scones, cakes and a selection of sandwiches from £26 per person - or guests can go for the Indian fusion afternoon tea upgrade. It has 4.6 out of five stars based on 310 reviews. | Andy Savage/Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice