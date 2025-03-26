Leeds gifts and experiences for a special Mother's Day 2025 surprise including afternoon teas and spa getaways

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 18:46 BST

With Mother’s Day fast approaching it’s the perfect time to plan ahead to ensure the family matriarch knows how much she’s loved.

And Leeds has plenty of offers and opportunities to show that’s the case, with afternoon tea and event options aplenty.

There’s also the chance to do something different, with special cinema screenings, outdoor activities and art classes available.

Mother’s Day, which has its origins in the 16th-century custom of 'Mothering Sunday', which fell on the fourth Sunday of Lent, is held this Sunday (March 30).

Check out our full list of suggestions for what you can do in the gallery below.

As well as being a beautiful place to wander around, Hazlewood Castle is offering a Mother's Day lunch within the confines of the historic site. The castle played host to a maternity hospital during the Second World War and the resident historian will be hosting a talk at 11am to give you even more insight.

1. Hazlewood Castle

1. Hazlewood Castle

You can book a Mother's Day afternoon tea in the stunning dining room at Temple Newsam before taking a stroll around the stunning gardens of the 500-year old country house. Mother's Day Afternoon Tea includes a selection of sandwiches and sweet treats served with tea or coffee. You can add a glass of fizz to make it a really special occasion!

2. First day of meteorological spring in Leeds

2. First day of meteorological spring in Leeds

Offering one of the finest views in Leeds, the Sky Lounge at Double Tree Hilton is also offering an afternoon tea. Perched on the 13th floor, you'll indulge in delicate sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delightful pastries while drinking in breath-taking views across Leeds.

3. Sky Lounge

3. Sky Lounge

Oulton Hall Hotel is offering the perfect Mother's Day break with a spa getaway where you can get pampered with your mother before enjoying a delicious dinner.

4. Oulton Hall and Spa

4. Oulton Hall and Spa

A trip to the local pub for a Sunday lunch is always a great option for Mother's Day, and The Roundhay Fox was recently picked as one of the best places in the country to do so.

5. Pub dinner

5. Pub dinner

With plenty of lush parks to pick from and Sunday's forecast looking promising, a picnic may be a great way to spend Mother's Day 2025.

6. Picnic

6. Picnic

