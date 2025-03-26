And Leeds has plenty of offers and opportunities to show that’s the case, with afternoon tea and event options aplenty.
There’s also the chance to do something different, with special cinema screenings, outdoor activities and art classes available.
Mother’s Day, which has its origins in the 16th-century custom of 'Mothering Sunday', which fell on the fourth Sunday of Lent, is held this Sunday (March 30).
1. Hazlewood Castle
As well as being a beautiful place to wander around, Hazlewood Castle is offering a Mother's Day lunch within the confines of the historic site. The castle played host to a maternity hospital during the Second World War and the resident historian will be hosting a talk at 11am to give you even more insight. | Google Photo: Google
You can book a Mother's Day afternoon tea in the stunning dining room at Temple Newsam before taking a stroll around the stunning gardens of the 500-year old country house. Mother's Day Afternoon Tea includes a selection of sandwiches and sweet treats served with tea or coffee. You can add a glass of fizz to make it a really special occasion! | Steve Riding
3. Sky Lounge
Offering one of the finest views in Leeds, the Sky Lounge at Double Tree Hilton is also offering an afternoon tea. Perched on the 13th floor, you'll indulge in delicate sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delightful pastries while drinking in breath-taking views across Leeds. | Sky Lounge Photo: Sky Lounge
4. Oulton Hall and Spa
Oulton Hall Hotel is offering the perfect Mother's Day break with a spa getaway where you can get pampered with your mother before enjoying a delicious dinner. | National World
5. Pub dinner
A trip to the local pub for a Sunday lunch is always a great option for Mother's Day, and The Roundhay Fox was recently picked as one of the best places in the country to do so. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
6. Picnic
With plenty of lush parks to pick from and Sunday's forecast looking promising, a picnic may be a great way to spend Mother's Day 2025. | AFP via Getty Images
