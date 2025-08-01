The English Curry Awards return for their 14th edition in 2025, once again shining a spotlight on the finest talent in the nation’s curry industry.

Winners will be honoured at a ceremony held at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on August 11, with accolades across a variety of categories - including Best Street Food, Fine Dining, and the coveted Best of Leeds award.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “These awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”

Below are the 16 Leeds finalists for the English Curry Awards 2025:

