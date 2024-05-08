The awards look to celebrate the best curry restaurants and takeaways across Yorkshire, the home of the modern British curry, and spotlight individuals whose hard work and dedication continues to make Yorkshire a curry hotspot in the country. A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024 said: “We’re very proud of how we’ve been able to grow the curry awards and celebrate the vibrant curry scene in the UK.
“We felt Yorkshire was a region worthy highlighting as its done so much for the modern British curry. We want to congratulate all our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”
Oceanic Consulting, powered by Oceanic Events, is proud to announce the finalists for the inaugural Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024. Winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony in July. Here are all of the restaurants in the running for the Best in Leeds accolade.
