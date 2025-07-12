These awards serve as a prestigious celebration that recognises the best burger establishments in the UK, with a dedicated category called "Best of Leeds."
The winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony on September 8 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Stoke-on-Trent. The event aims to acknowledge the creativity, passion, and hard work within the industry.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards, said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.
"This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture.
"We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”
Here is a list of all the finalists from Leeds, along with the categories they are nominated in:
