These awards serve as a prestigious celebration that recognises the best burger establishments in the UK, with a dedicated category called "Best of Leeds."

The winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony on September 8 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Stoke-on-Trent. The event aims to acknowledge the creativity, passion, and hard work within the industry.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards, said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.

"This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture.

"We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Here is a list of all the finalists from Leeds, along with the categories they are nominated in:

1 . Mr Ts - 90 Burley Rd, Woodhouse, Leeds LS3 1JP Best of Yorkshire and Best of Leeds | Google Photo Sales

2 . Big Buns @ Northern Market - 12 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3ED Best of Leeds and Best Customer Experience | Life In Leeds Photo Sales

3 . Meat:Stack - 3 Bishopgate St, Leeds LS1 5DY Best of Leeds and Best Customer Experience | Meat:Stack Photo Sales

4 . Hooyah Burgers - 78 Albion St, Leeds LS1 6AD Best of Leeds | Hooyah Burgers/Google Photo Sales

5 . Smash Down - 170 Woodhouse Ln, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9HB Best of Leeds | National World Photo Sales

6 . El's Gourmet - 59 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BB Best of Leeds | Google Photo Sales