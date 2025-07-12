The 11 Leeds restaurants and takeaways named finalists in the first British Burger Awards 2025

Published 12th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST

Several restaurants and takeaways in Leeds have been named finalists in the inaugural British Burger Awards.

These awards serve as a prestigious celebration that recognises the best burger establishments in the UK, with a dedicated category called "Best of Leeds."

The winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony on September 8 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Stoke-on-Trent. The event aims to acknowledge the creativity, passion, and hard work within the industry.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards, said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.

"This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture.

"We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Here is a list of all the finalists from Leeds, along with the categories they are nominated in:

Best of Yorkshire and Best of Leeds

1. Mr Ts - 90 Burley Rd, Woodhouse, Leeds LS3 1JP

Best of Yorkshire and Best of Leeds | Google

Best of Leeds and Best Customer Experience

2. Big Buns @ Northern Market - 12 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3ED

Best of Leeds and Best Customer Experience | Life In Leeds

Best of Leeds and Best Customer Experience

3. Meat:Stack - 3 Bishopgate St, Leeds LS1 5DY

Best of Leeds and Best Customer Experience | Meat:Stack

Best of Leeds

4. Hooyah Burgers - 78 Albion St, Leeds LS1 6AD

Best of Leeds | Hooyah Burgers/Google

Best of Leeds

5. Smash Down - 170 Woodhouse Ln, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9HB

Best of Leeds | National World

Best of Leeds

6. El's Gourmet - 59 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BB

Best of Leeds | Google

