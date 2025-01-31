3 . Fat Hippo, Otley Road - 4.6/5 stars

One customer said: "The food was delicious. The waitress was lovely and polite. I have to say I was shocked that the kids meals were exactly the same size as mine yet mine cost more than double. Same amount of chips too. My kids left alot because it was an adults portion. Next time, I will try order a children's one as it's more than enough. The toilets were clean although no nappy bin for baby changing. I had to put it in the sanitary bin as that was all that was there. Didn't fancy carrying a dirty nappy around on a red hot day. All in all, a great experience and we will revisit." | National World