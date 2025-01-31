Here are ten burger restaurants in Leeds all rated 4.5 or more out of five stars on Google, and what previous customers had to say.
1. Meat:Stack, Bishopgate Street - 4.7/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Came by chance and was bloody good!
Fast, 5 mins flat service. £10 meal deal for a burger, beef dripping chips, and chicken tender. We shared it which made for a really satisfying amount.
The chicken was a surprising contender, it was damn good. Better than we expected. Would absolutely come back for a burger n fries but especially next time we crave fried chicken.
Really nice decor/interior too. Their designers have class and know what they’re doing." | Meat:Stack via Google
2. Big Buns @ Northern Market, Great George Street - 4.7/5 stars
One happy customer said: "11/10! Unreal burgers we got the big daddy and two dinkie burgers with caramelised onions and extra pickles! They upgraded our chips to a large and gave us above and beyond the extra pickles we wanted!! So so good can’t recommend enough, great staff and unbelievable food! Will be returning asap!" | Bruce Rollinson
3. Fat Hippo, Otley Road - 4.6/5 stars
One customer said: "The food was delicious. The waitress was lovely and polite.
I have to say I was shocked that the kids meals were exactly the same size as mine yet mine cost more than double. Same amount of chips too. My kids left alot because it was an adults portion. Next time, I will try order a children's one as it's more than enough.
The toilets were clean although no nappy bin for baby changing. I had to put it in the sanitary bin as that was all that was there. Didn't fancy carrying a dirty nappy around on a red hot day.
All in all, a great experience and we will revisit." | National World
4. Dope Burger, Tong Road - 4.5/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Best burger I’ve had in a very long time in the Yorkshire area! Flavours are spot on and very juicy! Recommend the Bacon Black and Blue Burger *chefs kiss*" | National World
5. Hooyah Burgers, Albion Street - 4.8/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Fab location and atmosphere. Food was off the charts in quality, great service time also. 2 burgers had, one with pulled pork and other was made using the "Create Your Own" menu. Fair pricing for the quality. One of the best burgers I have ever had, lovely chips, chicken, house sauces and more. Staff were welcoming and smiley throughout. Brilliant establishment, will come back again." | Hooyah/Google
6. Brgr Time, Cardigan Road - 4.6/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Ordered from here several times now and they never fail! Best burgers in Leeds, always seems to be prepared quickly as well which is so efficient. The chicken in the burgers is actually big and juicy, crispy skin. Lots of flavour. 10/10. Love the seasoned crinkle cut fries too and the fact they provided sauces and even wipes for your hands." | Brgr Time Leeds via Google
