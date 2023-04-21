News you can trust since 1890
Leeds restaurants: 10 of the best places to eat in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews from customers

From street food to fine dining, there is something for everyone in Leeds.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:56 BST

The city is known for it many restaurants and vendors that serve up delicious dishes. Whether you are a local or just visiting the city, these are the top 10 of the best rated places to eat at in Leeds, including Michelin-recommended Indian restaurant Dastaan and many other YEP Oliver award-winning and nominated restaurants.

Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. 10 of the best restaurants in Leeds

Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Submitted

A customer at Dastaan said: "Fantastic fresh delicious meal in lovely surroundings. Aylisia was a great waitress and helpful suggesting dishes, and so lovely and friendly. Warm welcome from everyone!"

2. Dastaan, Adel

A customer at Dastaan said: "Fantastic fresh delicious meal in lovely surroundings. Aylisia was a great waitress and helpful suggesting dishes, and so lovely and friendly. Warm welcome from everyone!" Photo: Bruce Rollinson

A customer at Rudy's said: "Absolutely fantastic service. Federica was a brilliant host, all very friendly staff, amazing food. Probably the best pizza I’ve ever had."

3. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana, Headingley

A customer at Rudy's said: "Absolutely fantastic service. Federica was a brilliant host, all very friendly staff, amazing food. Probably the best pizza I’ve ever had." Photo: Steve Riding

A customer said: "Great birthday meal. Everyone of us said we would return. Delicious food, good service and a warm welcome. Thank you."

4. La Palmera Restaurant, Roundhay

A customer said: "Great birthday meal. Everyone of us said we would return. Delicious food, good service and a warm welcome. Thank you." Photo: Google

