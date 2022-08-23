Leeds restaurant Sukhothai to launch Thai bottomless brunch with unlimited cocktail of the week
A Leeds restaurant is launching its first Thai bottomless brunch.
Diners at Sukhothai, in South Parade, can choose from a two-course lunch or three-course tapas menu.
The Thai dishes are accompanied by 90 minutes of bottomless Prosecco, Singha beer, house wine, soft drinks or fruit juice. A cocktail of the week will also be available.
The two-course option includes a starter, main and side, with many of Sukhothai’s best-selling dishes to choose from.
Starters include Satay Gai, grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs with a side of peanut sauce, while the mains range from Gang Massaman curry to Pad Ga Prao.
The Thai tapas menu is made up of 11 dishes, from Laab Gai Krob crispy chicken to Thai-style bao buns with duck, chicken or sliced beef.
Read More
The bottomless brunch will be available from Saturday August 27 and costs £35. Diners can book between 12-3:30pm every Saturday and Sunday, with the last sitting at 2pm.
Sukhothai was founded by Thai chef Ban Kaewkraikhot and has just celebrated its 20th birthday.
Ban said: “‘We’ve taken our time to perfect our new bottomless offering and I’m sure our customers will agree it’s been well worth the wait.
"Our South Parade restaurant offers the perfect setting to get together with friends and family to enjoy some incredible food and drink, with the option to move onto the many great bars the city has to offer.
“This is the first time we’ve opened on a weekend lunchtime since before the pandemic and what better time to start than the August bank holiday? We’re excited to welcome our first guests and can’t wait to hear their feedback.’’