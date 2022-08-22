Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe 164, in Munro House, Duke Street, will open for the last time on August 26.

The sister cafe of Bakery 164, in Woodhouse Lane, opened in 2011.

Originally a small coffee shop housed in an art gallery, the space evolved over the years to include a bakery, sandwich shop and smaller gallery.

Owner Ellie Andrews pictured in Cafe 164, Munro House, last year (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

The Cafe 164 in Headingley will now become the main base for the business, open seven days a week.

There will be an extended menu and evening opening hours coming later this autumn.

In a Facebook post, Cafe 164 owners Ellie and Matt Andrews said: “After 11 years in the city centre we are moving on, making way for the next generation of hospitality to fulfil the amazing potential of this gorgeous space.