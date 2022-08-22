News you can trust since 1890
Leeds coffee shop and bakery Cafe 164 announces closure after more than a decade in city centre

A Leeds cafe has announced it is closing its doors after more than a decade in the city centre.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:30 pm

Cafe 164, in Munro House, Duke Street, will open for the last time on August 26.

The sister cafe of Bakery 164, in Woodhouse Lane, opened in 2011.

Originally a small coffee shop housed in an art gallery, the space evolved over the years to include a bakery, sandwich shop and smaller gallery.

Owner Ellie Andrews pictured in Cafe 164, Munro House, last year (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

The Cafe 164 in Headingley will now become the main base for the business, open seven days a week.

There will be an extended menu and evening opening hours coming later this autumn.

In a Facebook post, Cafe 164 owners Ellie and Matt Andrews said: “After 11 years in the city centre we are moving on, making way for the next generation of hospitality to fulfil the amazing potential of this gorgeous space.

"We are extremely proud of what we have achieved, and we also know when it is time to move on.”

