Here are some of the best restaurant deals in Leeds this January – with up to 50 per cent off.

Revs de Cuba

Advertisement Hide Ad

From January 3 to 26, all diners can enjoy 50 per cent off their total food bill. The bar is also offering to ‘double your bar tab’ and increase the total spend to £4,000 instead of the usual £200. On January 18, the restaurant is offering the first ten guests which arrive on any site a free dish to banish the January blues.

Leeds restaurants have many deals on food this month. Clockwise from left are Leeds restaurants Manahatta, Gusto, Banyan and Issho. Pictures: Gary Longbottom and James Hardisty

Gusto Italian

The restaurants January sale returns from January 3 to January 31 with customers able to enjoy 50 per cent off the menu on the free-to-join Gold Rewards membership scheme – all day from Monday to Thursday until 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junkyard Golf Club

This month, until January 31, customers can get half price on all games at Junkyard Golf Club while sipping on selected drinks available on happy hour and 241 deals, Sunday to Thursday every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tattu

Diners can enjoy 30 per cent off the a la carte menu at the city centre restaurant the entire month of January, available all day from Sunday to Thursday and from 12pm to 5pm on Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banyan

From every Sunday to Thursday this month until January 31, you can get 50 per cent off food at this burger and curry joint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

East 59th

Excluding bottomless brunches, there is 35 per cent off all food at East 59th from Wednesday to Fridays and on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beck and Call

Until January 26, customers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-half-price deal at Chapel Allerton pub Beck and Call. This offer is available every Monday to Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint Jude

When booking online this month, quote ‘25%OFFJAN’ between Monday and Thursday to get 25 per cent off the entire menu at Saint Jude, Pudsey, this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manahatta

Diners can enjoy their meal at half price at all Manahatta locations. This is available every Sunday to Thursday, until January 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackhouse

Available from 12pm to 4pm, every Sunday to Friday, you can get 30 per cent off at this steakhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issho

Customers can enjoy Japanese food for lunch with 25 per cent off this month everyday until 3pm at this contemporary rooftop restaurant in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOX

Every week from Sunday to Thursday until January 31, diners can enjoy 50 per cent off this sports bar’s food menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restaurant Bar & Grill

Get 50 per cent off the menu all day from Monday to Thursday until the end of January at this city centre restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water Lane Boathouse

Get a pizza for half price this month until January 26 at this bar and beer garden in Holbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brasserie Blanc