Today is National Burger Day (25 August), with restaurants across the city celebrating the staple junk food delight with lashings of cheese, bacon and crispy onions.
To commemorate the day, the YEP asked its readers to name their favourite burger joints in Leeds – here are the results.
1. Farsley Fire and Smoke BBQ
Farsley Fire and Smoke BBQ offers a true taste of American 'low and slow' barbecue to collect from their smokery in Farsley. Using the finest Yorkshire produce, the meat is smoked over fire for a minimum of 16 hours.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Almost Famous
All day today, Almost Famous is offering half price on burgers to celebrate National Burger Day. Enjoy juicy beef burgers made from 100% prime cuts of beef, pillowy soft charred buns and lashings of cheese.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Patty Smith's
Patty Smith's can be found inside Belgrave Music Hall, serving handcrafted premium burgers. Their staple 'Dirty Burger' is made up of a juicy beef patty, American cheddar, house pickles, Patty Smith's sauce, blanched onions, lettuce and tomato.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Grilleria
Located in Horsforth, Grilleria serves a variety of food such as pizzas, burgers, wraps and kebabs. It is rated four and a half stars out of five on Google Reviews, with customers writing: "Great food, really good sized portions and tasted really fresh! Miami burger is a must!"
Photo: Google