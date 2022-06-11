Dale Spink founded Brontaè's, in New Road Side, last year - realising a dream he'd held since he was 13.

Dale fell in love with cooking while on work experience and trained on-the-job when he was still a teenager, carving out a successful career as a chef.

He honed his craft at some of Yorkshire's finest establishments, including La Rue in Saltaire, Oulton Hall and the Golden Fleece in Birkenshaw, before launching two successful catering businesses.

But those achievements were all just stepping stones to bring Dale's restaurant to life - and he's been blown away by the positive feedback since opening his Brontaè's in February 2021.

The modern restaurant serves a range of British classics with a twist, including fillet of beef with potato fondant and carrot and orange puree, potato gnocchi and a dark chocolate and peppermint cheesecake.

An open kitchen gives diners a full view of Dale and his team as they cook the food to order, something that was important for the young chef to incorporate in his restaurant.

Brontae's is now ranked as the best restaurant in Horsforth on Tripadvisor, with an average of five-star reviews.

"There are so many amazing restaurants and bars in the area, I can't believe it," Dale said.

"I am beyond buzzing - to say we have only been trading for 10 months.