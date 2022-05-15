The New Road Side venture opened last summer. With head chef Dale Spink, still in his twenties, having learnt the ropes at some of Yorkshire’s top restaurants, I was keen to try it out.

I was led past the front-facing bar area and into the back room, where diners are able to see right through into the kitchen. It was quiet for a Saturday night, but the music and the buzz in the kitchen created a welcoming atmosphere.

To start, I chose the intriguing sounding mushroom and truffle bread and butter pudding, made of focaccia with a mushroom ketchup, surrounded by a chive chive oil sauce. Not only was it an original and innovative dish, but it tasted fabulous too - the sweetness of the sauce contrasting nicely with the mushroom and truffle.

Brontae's Horsforth

For the main, I picked the tuna with a pea and wasabi crust with pea veloute. Dale lent over and asked me how I liked my tuna, which was appreciated. The crust worked well, with just enough heat coming through from the wasabi. The veloute was really fresh and there were a few small potatoes dotted around for good measure.

The food looked top quality and was presented beautifully. Though I skipped the pudding, I wasn’t exactly stuffed by the end - but you know with a place like Brontae’s your coming to taste some fine food, not pile your plate high.

The service was attentive and friendly throughout and you can really tell that Dale and his team have put their heart and soul into the place - the restaurant is named after Dale’s daughter after all.

Fine dining comes at a price - there were no mains for less than £20 during my Saturday evening visit, which may be an issue for some people in these straightened times. However, a three dishes for £30 menu has launched, which is available on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, plus Friday and Saturday at 5pm.

Dale and his young team are trying to bring something new to Horsforth and should be applauded for their efforts.

Factfile

Address: 145 New Road Side, Horsforth, LS18 4QD

Telephone: 0113 824 6531

Opening hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 5pm - 11.30pm

Website: www.brontaeshorsforth.com

Scores

Food: 9

Value: 7

Atmosphere: 6