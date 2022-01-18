The Dhoom burger is now available at American diner Absurd Bird, in Trinity Kitchen, until January 31.

Dhoom, which means ‘explosion’ in Hindi, combines Heinz Tomato Ketchup with a sizzling blast of chilli and ginger to create a zingy tandoori-inspired sauce.

The burger comes with masala refried Heinz Beanz, blended with tomatoes and a secret spice mix, as well as Absurd Bird’s crispy vegan chick’n fillet stacked high with chat pata pickles, coriander and a Maharashtrian shengdana peanut crumble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds restaurant Absurd Bird's vegan burger combines Heinz Tomato Ketchup with a sizzling blast of chilli and ginger

The ingredients are nestled in a toasted vegan brioche bun.

The Dhoom burger will also be available via Just Eat and Uber Eats for those close to the restaurant.

Absurd Bird's brand manager, Phil Hinitt, said: “At Absurd Bird we are crazy about flavours and our dedicated team draws inspiration from our native countries and beyond to develop unique combinations.

"Our new vegan DHOOM! Burger is an amalgamation of our classic American fried chicken and Heinz staples rethought to create a loaded plant-based burger, stuffed with textures and flavours found in the bazaars of Mumbai.

"From the freshness of the chat pickles to the sweet and sour of the mango slaw, the crunchiness of the chick’n and the kick of the ketchup, it’s bursting with flavour in every bite.”

In addition to launching the Dhoom burger, Heinz is collaborating with Channel 4 to launch a brand-new comedy series dubbed ‘Flex Kitchen’.

The show will see comedians Alex Brooker, Kerry Godliman, Suzi Ruffell, Lou Sanders and Phil Wang cook up a plant-based storm for some very demanding diners.

Asmita Singh, marketing lead for UK Foodservice at Kraft Heinz, said: “Lashings of rich Heinz Tomato Ketchup make everything better – from burgers and fries to samosas and savoury snacks.

"Teaming up with Absurd Bird was an amazing way to take a new journey with the Unmistakable Taste of Heinz.

"Here we showcase how you can elevate any dish by using our brilliantly simple products with a twist.

"We hope this burger lands with a DHOOM! and shows once again that plant-based food can be packed with flavour and excites a variety of diners, from vegans to flexitarians and curious carnivores.”

Absurd Bird has shared an adaptation of the Dhoom burger recipe to try out at home.

Ingredients:

1 x vegan burger bun

2 x meat free burger patties

½ x tin Heinz beanz

4 x slices of cucumber

1 x slice red onion

50ml x apple cider vinegar

3g x salt

60g x Pataks - Mild Curry Paste

50ml x Heinz tomato ketchup

30g x roasted peanuts

10g x mild curry powder

30g x coriander

40g x premade Coleslaw

20g x mango Chutney

Method:

1. Preheat oven and follow instructions to oven bake the meat-free patties

2. Next make the pickles by finely slicing 4 cucumber rings and one slice of red onion. Divide them into their separate rings and place them in a bowl covered with apple cider vinegar and salt and leave until ready to assemble

3. Making the curried beanz - drain your excess sauce from half a tin of Heinz baked beans and place in a small saucepan. Add 30g of the curry paste gently heat and smash the beans with a back of fork to create smashed curried beans

4. Time to make the curried ketchup. Mix your Heinz Tomato Ketchup with your remaining mild curry paste

5. Next mix the mango chutney through your premade coleslaw and leave to one side

6. In a pestle and mortar add peanuts and curry powder and smash into small pieces