Veganuary is a campaign that started in 2014 to get people to give up animal products for one month.
This involves giving up meat, fish, dairy, eggs and honey for 31 days.
Thankfully, there are lots of restaurants in the city that cater for a plant-based diet.
Here are the 10 of the best restaurants for vegan food in Leeds:
1. Belgrave
Belgrave is embracing the Veganuary challenge and going plant-based for the month. The resident kitchen concession Patty Smith’s, known for its American-style burgers and loaded fries, has launched an all-vegan menu - including the ‘Gap Yah’ with smokey BBQ pulled jackfruit, bahn mi salad and sesame mayo.
2. PizzaLuxe
PizzaLuxe in Trinity Leeds launched a range of vegan pizzas on its January menu. The options include the Verdura, with cherry tomatoes, asparagus, artichoke heart, red onions and black olives, the Margherita and the Funghi - with flat mushroom, balsamic onions and flat-leaf parsley.
Photo: PizzaLuxe
3. I Am Doner
The award-winning Leeds takeaway I Am Doner has added ‘vegan halloumi’ to its vegetarian and vegan offering to celebrate the start of veganuary. Other vegan options include the Voner Seitan Berlin doner wrap, packed with veggies, chilli sauce and vegan mayonnaise, and falafel street cart fries.
4. Little Toyko
Ranked one of the best places for vegan food in Leeds on Google Reviews, Little Tokyo serves vegan sushi, tofu Bento Boxes, shallow-fried noodles and even vegan spring rolls. Enjoy your vegan grub in the cosy candle-lit restaurant in Leeds city centre.