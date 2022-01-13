The event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, handmade cosmetics and arts and crafts, all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

As many people participate in 'Veganuary' , a month where people give a meat and dairy-free diet a try, the vegan market held at Kirkgate this weekend helps plant-based newbies find their new favourite treats whilst meeting local stall holders and charities.

The Leeds Vegan Market will be held in the Market Kitchen and will run from 10.30am until 4pm on Saturday 15 January.

Lewis Beresford, founder of the national Vegan Market Company, says:

“We are so excited to be back in Leeds.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Leeds!”

The vegan market held at Kirkgate this weekend helps plant-based newbies find their new favourite treats whilst meeting local stall holders and charities.

Hosting their first event back in 2016, the Vegan Market Company has quickly grown to cover over 40 locations in the UK, now showcasing the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers to make veganism as accessible and inclusive as possible.

The company also sets out goals to tackle the climate crisis with each event they host, supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world.

In addition to offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, the Vegan Market Company also plants a tree for every business that takes part.

