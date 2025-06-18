Vesper Gate Kirkstall: New landlord to relaunch popular Leeds pub with live music and 'Yorkshire tapas' menu
The Vesper Gate, which stands proudly opposite Kirkstall Abbey, is set for a major revival under boss Ryan Edwards, 54, who took over earlier this month.
Having previously run The Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton, he has wasted no time in getting to work.
“I've spent the last week ripping all of the upstairs out,” he said. “The pub used to be really popular and I want to bring back that community feel.”
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
His plans include revamping the kitchen and bringing in a new team of chefs who will draw inspiration from Spain.
“Our Yorkshire tapas menu will feature homemade food, which will be cooked from scratch using fresh ingredients from the butcher and fishmonger,” explained Ryan.
Dishes on the new menu include hasselback potatoes with blue cheese, chorizo and black pudding with red wine and fennel, and brisket bonbons with chimichurri mayo.
It will be available Wednesday to Saturday, with roast dinners on Sundays. While the menu officially launches on June 25, the pub is already open to customers.
Ryan added: “I loved the location. As soon as I walked in, I thought: this could be so much more than it is.
“It needs to get that community feel back, so we're going to be having live music, DJs, and a really good quiz.”