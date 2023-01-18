The Scottish singer-songwriter kicked off his current tour, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, with a sold-out show in Leeds on Saturday night. And it appears he enjoyed an evening out in the city on Sunday, leaving a review for Rudy's Pizza Napoletana in the city centre.

The review, which included a “thumbs up” picture of Capaldi, said: “Great staff!! [Very] friendly.” Rudy’s, which boasts two restaurants in Leeds and is set to open its third site in Headingley this spring, responded to the review on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, the pizza chain said: “Glad to have been ‘Someone You Loved’.”

Capaldi left a Wakefield toddler “over the moon” following his Leeds show – after he responded to a viral video of her singing at his concert.