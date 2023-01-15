The Scottish singer-songwriter kicked off his current tour with a sold out show at the First Direct Arena on Saturday night that was attended by Nikki Smallwood, Chris Hawkins and their three-year-old daughter Miley.

Nikki said that Miley has been a huge fan of Capaldi since they played his songs during a trip to the coast and a video clip of her singing her heart out during the concert while wearing a homemade “I (love) Lewis Capaldi” jumper shows how much she enjoyed herself.

Nikki shared the clip on social media afterwards and it was spotted by Capaldi, who retweeted it and commented: “This is the most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen. great first night of tour THANKS LEEDS AND THANK U MILEY x”

The “adorable” clip has now been viewed 175,000 times and received dozens of response, with one person responding to Capaldi: “Your fans are of every age from every age group. I love to see the young ones singing your songs. So cute!!!”

Nikki said that Miley was “over the moon” to have received the response from Lewis, saying: “She’s been telling everyone that she’s famous.

"She was so excited to go and see him. She’s always asking to listen to him and said she wants to marry him.”

Nikki added that the show was “fantastic”, adding: “Miley loved it. She got a bit tired towards the end but didn’t want to leave.”

