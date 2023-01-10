Rudy's Pizza Napoletana will open a new restaurant in Otley Road, Headingley – and will be giving away 2,500 free pizzas to customers. The restaurant will be the chain’s third site in Leeds, joining pizzerias in Chapel Allerton and the city centre.

Rudy’s was founded in 2015 in Ancoats, Manchester, before branching out across the UK. The restaurant follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples.

The dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours, topped with ingredients imported from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella. The dough is cooked in a Stefano Ferrara oven for just 60 seconds – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised edge.

Rudy's will open a new restaurant in Otley Road, Headingley, this spring

Neal Bates, managing director of Rudy's, said, “We are delighted to announce that our next Rudy’s site will be located on Headingley’s bustling Otley Road. Leeds has been incredibly welcoming to the Rudy’s famiglia since we first opened here in 2020, and we can’t wait to expand our sites in this city. Headingley is a great location for Rudy’s, and we can’t wait to open our doors this Spring.”