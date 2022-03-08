Whitelock’s Ale House, which opened in 1715, will host the first event on Thursday March 24.

Each month one of the pub's chefs will take the lead and showcase an aspect of cooking that doesn’t fall into the standard Whitelock’s menu format.

The dinner club will be hosted in their Turk’s Head bar, which is named after the original 1715 name for Whitelock’s

The first event will be led by chef Cyd Thomlinson, who has devised a five-course menu exploring historical cuisine and British food, using seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients.

Cyd said: “The inspiration for my menu comes from my love for historical British cuisine and an exploration of what it means to make 'local, British food'.

"I wanted to explore what kind of menu I could make by limiting myself to ingredients native to Britain around the time that Whitelock’s was first built.

"I’ve created a series of dishes showcasing underused and under-loved ingredients from this island, with equal modern and historical influences."

The five-course menu costs £32.50 and reservations are available in advance for a deposit of £10 per person.

Whitelock's owner Ed Mason, said: “At Whitelock’s we are rightly proud of our classic food menu but also wanted to look at ways we can continue to develop what we offer.

"After the challenges of the past two years people are looking for interesting events which bring people together again, and this is also a fantastic outlet for our awesome team of chefs.”