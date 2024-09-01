45 photos of Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls and traders from the 1990s

These photos are sure to evoke wonderful memories for a generation of Kirkgate Market shoppers.

These photos are sure to evoke wonderful memories for a generation of Kirkgate Market shoppers.

They celebrate a decade in the life of largest indoor market in Europe and showcase the stalls and traders which made it one of the city's gems. Butchers Row, Fish Row and Game Row are all featured as well as stalls for sweets, flowers and bric-a-brac and everything in between.

'Peters' Fruit and Vegetable stall in the Kikgate indoor market with produce on display. 'Happy Harry's' Toy stall can be seen on the left. Pictured in October 1999.

1. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s

'Peters' Fruit and Vegetable stall in the Kikgate indoor market with produce on display. 'Happy Harry's' Toy stall can be seen on the left. Pictured in October 1999.

'T.E. Bethell' fish stall in Kirkgate Market. Fish and Fish Produce is displayed on trays on the stall counter. Pictured in October 1999.

2. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s

'T.E. Bethell' fish stall in Kirkgate Market. Fish and Fish Produce is displayed on trays on the stall counter. Pictured in October 1999.

Ramsdens fresh fish stall in Kirkgate indoor market, fish is displayed on trays on stall. Pictured in October 1999.

3. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s

Ramsdens fresh fish stall in Kirkgate indoor market, fish is displayed on trays on stall. Pictured in October 1999.

Firth & Payne bakery and confectionery stall pictured in October 1999.

4. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s

Firth & Payne bakery and confectionery stall pictured in October 1999.

The Tripe Shop pictured in October 1999. Produce such as Heel, Savoury Ducks, Black Pudding and polony can be seen on display.

5. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s

The Tripe Shop pictured in October 1999. Produce such as Heel, Savoury Ducks, Black Pudding and polony can be seen on display.

The stall in the centre of the photograph is Alan Proctor flower stall with The Toy Shop behind and House of Linen on the right.

6. Kirkgate Market in the 1990s

The stall in the centre of the photograph is Alan Proctor flower stall with The Toy Shop behind and House of Linen on the right.

