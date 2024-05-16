Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new dessert shop is set to open in Leeds next week.

Zidane’s Indulgence, in Roundhay, has taken over a former pharmacy unit on Street Lane and is set to open its doors to the public on Saturday, May 25.

The new opening comes after the dessert shop found huge success at its York branch, which was established in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But founder Sohail Ayub said the business has been in operation long before its first shop opened.

Dessert shop Zidane's Indulgence is set to open next week (May 25) in Roundhay. Photo: Tony Johnson

Zidane’s Indulgence was born out of his father’s business Raies Tandoor Restaurant, on Roundhay Road, the 39-year-old explained.

Sohail had spent about 18 months expanding the dessert offering at the much-loved Indian restaurant, which is now closed following owner Max Kiani’s retirement, before looking for a permanent site.

He said he was heavily inspired by his father’s four-decade legacy as a businessman and decided to put his all into Zidane’s Indulgence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sohail, who named the business after his son, added: “I was commuting to York for eight years. I put blood, sweat and tears into my business. I worked really hard full-time.

“And I always said that if an opportunity comes, I would love to bring it back to Leeds and give it to the community here as well.”

The Leeds site is a project Sohail and his brother Sharik have been working tirelessly on together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now just days away from opening, the duo are pleased to announce Zidane’s Indulgences will be offering an expanded menu of unique desserts “with a twist” in its transformed 30-cover venue.

It will continue its popular “movie night treats delivered” concept here in Leeds, which means customers can expect popcorn, gourmet hotdogs and nachos, alongside retro sweets, crepes, waffles and mini Dutch pancakes.

Zidane’s Indulgence will also offer coffee and a range of teas, in addition to its milkshakes at its Leeds site.

Sohail, who is looking to expand further, said: “To get to this stage, it wasn't a one person thing. I have had a team behind me.”