Tada Headingley: Celebrated Japanese restaurant in Leeds announces move to bigger premises

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:54 BST
A celebrated Japanese restaurant has announced it’s move to a bigger premises in Leeds.

Tada, in Headingley, unveiled the plans to take up residence in a new site earlier today (July 9).

The team at Tada have announced a move to a bigger premises in Leeds.placeholder image
The team at Tada have announced a move to a bigger premises in Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The award-winning eatery on Otley Road opened two years ago and quickly become a favourite among foodies.

It recently won the prestigious ‘Best World Restaurant’ prize at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards.

The upcoming move won’t see the team relocating anywhere too far away though, as they explained on Instagram.

A highlight of the menu is the Tada chirashidon, a dish that features almost all of the fish available at the restaurant.placeholder image
A highlight of the menu is the Tada chirashidon, a dish that features almost all of the fish available at the restaurant. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“This little spot in Headingley has been our home for the last two years - where we served our first meal, met our loyal regulars, won our first Oliver award and built a community we love,” their post said.

“But...we’ve outgrown it. So...we’re moving! Just across the road - to a bigger, brighter space where we can serve even more of you.

“Same heart, same [flavours], just more room to gather. Our current restaurant will stay open until the new spot is ready. We promise not to cry when we lock the old doors.”

The new site, which previously housed Signature Bar & Restaurant, is currently vacant. No exact opening date for the new location has yet been confirmed.

Owned by Thomas Chiang and Katlin Akerman, the team at Tada previously told the YEP they wanted to bring an authentic Japanese dining experience to Leeds - something the pair felt was missing from the city’s food scene.

The kitchen is led by head chef Mandie Chan, whose dishes have been key in cementing the venue’s stellar reputation.

