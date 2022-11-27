Leeds Indian restaurant Bundobust launches new Christmas menu with brussel sprout bhajis
A Leeds restaurant has launched a new Christmas menu, with festive dishes including the return of its brussel sprout bhajis.
Indian street food and craft beer restaurant Bundobust, in Mill Hill, is now serving the festive favourite – crispy sprout, onion and broccoli bhajis spiked with fennel and chilli and served with a spiced cranberry chutney.
New on the menu is the sprout bhaji butty, crispy sprout bhaji patty with salad, spiced cranberry and green chutneys. £1 from every sprout bhaji butty sold will go towards the Cook For Ukraine charity initiative to support those impacted by the conflict.
Other Christmas dishes include the festive dhal and rice, a smoky take on Dal Makhani boosted with black cardamom, clove and cinnamon, as well as biryani balls which merge the rice dish with arancini. There’s also sweet-and-savoury mince pie parathas, stuffed with sultana, raisin, cinnamon, clove, star anise and coconut.
New on the drinks menu is the Bundobust Brewery’s AADU - a limited edition 5.8 per cent Gingerbread Wheat Beer, available exclusively on tap at Bundobust restaurants. And Bundobust’s Christmas cocktail offering includes the Bundo snowball, cosmopolitan and amaretto sour, as well as non-alcoholic options.
The Christmas menu will run until December 31 and Bundobust is now accepting bookings for the festive season.
Co-founders Mayur Patel and Marko Husak opened Bundobust in 2014, pooling together their love for Indian food and craft beer. Heading up the kitchens in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool is executive chef Gopi Singh, who helps to create the vegetarian menus.