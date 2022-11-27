Indian street food and craft beer restaurant Bundobust, in Mill Hill, is now serving the festive favourite – crispy sprout, onion and broccoli bhajis spiked with fennel and chilli and served with a spiced cranberry chutney.

New on the menu is the sprout bhaji butty, crispy sprout bhaji patty with salad, spiced cranberry and green chutneys. £1 from every sprout bhaji butty sold will go towards the Cook For Ukraine charity initiative to support those impacted by the conflict.

Other Christmas dishes include the festive dhal and rice, a smoky take on Dal Makhani boosted with black cardamom, clove and cinnamon, as well as biryani balls which merge the rice dish with arancini. There’s also sweet-and-savoury mince pie parathas, stuffed with sultana, raisin, cinnamon, clove, star anise and coconut.

Bundobust has brought back its sprout bhaji and sprout bhaji burger for Christmas

New on the drinks menu is the Bundobust Brewery’s AADU - a limited edition 5.8 per cent Gingerbread Wheat Beer, available exclusively on tap at Bundobust restaurants. And Bundobust’s Christmas cocktail offering includes the Bundo snowball, cosmopolitan and amaretto sour, as well as non-alcoholic options.

The Christmas menu will run until December 31 and Bundobust is now accepting bookings for the festive season.

