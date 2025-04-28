Care home receives 5 star rating in food hygiene inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in York passed a recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency with 5 Stars, the best possible rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in York passed a recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency with 5 Stars, the best possible rating.

The Food Standards Agency visited the home unannounced on April 24, and the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, was rated 5 Stars with nothing to improve upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated ‘Very good practices in place’. The report continued by stating ‘Nothing to improve on’

Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in York

Emma Smith General Manager said: “We are delighted that Stamford Bridge Beaumont was rated 5 Stars following the Food Standard Agency’s most recent inspection. The team at Stamford Bridge Beaumont work so hard to ensure the home has the very best hygiene levels so it is wonderful to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 92 residents from respite care to long term stays.