A rat-infested sandwich shop has been shut down by Leeds City Council’s environmental health team.

Emma’s Sandwich Shop on Wortley Road, Armley, has permanently closed after Leeds City Council environmental officers discovered a raft of food hygiene failures including evidence of an active widespread rat infestation.

The team found the premises and equipment were covered in thick filth and clear signs that rodents had been gnawing at the lids of food containers.

Rat droppings were discovered littering the shop, including where open food was being handled and among soft drinks containers, and a rat was observed on one inspection running behind fridges and freezers in the kitchen. Officers also discovered the sink had a lack of hot running water for washing hands.

Emma’s Sandwich Shop on Wortley Road, Armley, has been permanently closed by Leeds City Council. | LCC

Coun Mohammed Rafique said: “Our officers took swift action against this business as soon as it became clear there was an imminent risk to public health. These are incredibly serious offences and the operator’s repeated failure to improve standards and comply with improvement notices show a flagrant disregard to food safety.

“I’d like to thank the environmental health officers for their hard work in prosecuting this case and preventing this operator from managing any food business in the future.”

Proprietor Dawn Smith pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to 14 food safety offences, including breaching a closure order when she continued to open for business despite the council issuing a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice (HEPN) requiring the premises to close with immediate effect.

After twice failing to attend court, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Ms Smith was handed a 16-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday, February 28).

The judge also approved Leeds City Council’s application for a Hygiene Prohibition Order, banning her from participating in the management of any food business.

She was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and pay a victim surcharge of £187.

Coun Rafique added: “It is absolutely vital that food businesses are kept clean and in good repair in line with stringent food safety legislation.

“A failure to do so could potentially result in terrible consequences for the public and we will always take action against any owners not abiding by these laws.”