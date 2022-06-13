Roastery Kulture Coffee was founded by Jake Gilmour in 2019, who had a vision to serve great coffee with a personal touch - taking inspiration from Australia.

This week, Jake and his business partner Jonathan Greenwood opened their first coffee shop, located on Kirkstall Road.

Jake had a vision to combine two of his businesses, the roastery and his cookie shop Volcano Cookies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kulture has opened its first coffee shop in Kirkstall Road

Kulture Coffee offers specialty coffee, New-York style cookies and handmade sandwiches.

It serves a variety of vegan cookies which are a popular choice with customers, as well as dairy alternatives for coffee.

Jake said he’s “extremely chuffed with the way it looks inside” after renovating the coffee shop, a process which he documented on the Kulture Coffee Instagram.

Co-founders Jonathan Greenwood, left, and Jake Gilmour, centre, pictured with staff member Andrew Henry

With plenty of seating for a small coffee shop, the opening day saw customers queuing patiently outside the store to try the coffee and cookies.

Jake said that roasting coffee on small coffee machines is what makes Kulture Coffee stand out.

“We aspire to be the best and we want to sell the best cookies,” he added.

The roastery offers Brazilian, Guatemalan and Ethiopian coffee in personalised bags.

Jake personally recommends the Guatemalan coffee, which has hints of cherry, orange, and nuts - and is served in the shop.

“We want to take a sustainable approach,” Jake said.

“We started with our coffee bags, which are completely compostable, and we will continue to try to move towards all-environmentally friendly packaging.”

Being part of a community is also important for the business, Jake said.

The celebrate the opening weekend, Kulture Coffee ran an Instagram giveaway, which included £400 worth of vouchers for cookies and coffee in-house, as well as vouchers to spend at other independent shops on Kirkstall Road, including POCO Sicilian Street Food, Poppy’s Potting Shed, Manjit’s Kitchen and Bar and Pizza Freak.