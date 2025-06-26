A popular Leeds sports bar has been named the best in Yorkshire, after picking up a top award.

Pinnacle Sports & Games, on Bond Street, scooped the title of Yorkshire and the Humber Pub & Bar of the Year at the prestigious National Pub & Bar Awards, cementing its status as one of the country’s top drinking spots.

The lively city centre venue - known for its atmosphere, big-screen sport and games - was one of just three West Yorkshire venues shortlisted earlier this year.

Now, it’s taken the top regional prize, beating out competition from across the county.

Hosted at London’s Big Penny Social on Tuesday (June 24), the glitzy ceremony brought together 256 of the UK's best pubs and bars to celebrate the very best in hospitality.

The ultimate national title went to The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. The annual awards, run by Pub & Bar magazine, shine a spotlight on the UK’s most outstanding venues, assessing everything from design and atmosphere to service, food, drink and marketing.