A popular Leeds sports bar has been named among the best in the UK.

Pinnacle Sports & Games, on Bond Street, was shortlisted at this year’s National Pub & Bar Awards, placing it among the top pubs in the country.

The city centre venue, known for its lively atmosphere, is one of just three pubs in West Yorkshire to make the prestigious list - and the only one in Leeds to score the sought-after nomination.

In total, 256 pubs and bars from across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are now in the running for a county winner title, with the overall champions to be crowned at a glitzy bash in London this June.

The annual event, which returns on June 24, will highlight an eclectic range as it names 94 the best in their respective counties.

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.

“We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all 256 nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become county and regional Winners.