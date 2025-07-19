A family-run Chinese takeaway has returned in a new guise - and hungry villagers in Bramhope are queueing up for a taste.

G-Wu, on Leeds Road, is the latest incarnation of a beloved homegrown brand. It was previously based out of a restaurant in Moortown, but has been reinvented as a stylish, collection-only takeaway with a handful of tables in Bramhope.

From left, Charley Boulton, Melanie Bang and Holly Bourne, of G-Wu. | Simon Hulme

Having now been open for nine months, regulars will be familiar with owner Melanie Bang, 58, who spends her shifts darting between the counter and the kitchen, checking in with chefs and greeting customers by name.

“We’ve been so well received, people seem really excited to have us here,” she said. “And we’re only a postcode away from where we were before, so all of our old customers come along to see us.”

So far, G-Wu hasn’t had to rely on social media to advertise. Instead, word-of-mouth has been its marketing weapon of choice - and it’s worked.

From old Moortown regulars to new Bramhope neighbours, customers are coming in their droves for what Melanie proudly described as “restaurant quality food - even though we’re mostly a takeaway”.

G-Wu started up in 2011 operating out of its original base with 120 covers. Melanie recalled: “We were always really busy - even on weekdays we were packed out.

Left, the chow mein with marinated chicken and crisp vegetables tossed in a rich, savoury soy sauce, alongside the lemon king prawns. | National World

“I think that’s why our regulars were so surprised when we sold up in 2022. Covid really made us re-evaluate things. During lockdown, we were only doing takeaway and it was just a lot easier - we enjoyed it more. Then, after we sold the restaurant, we took a couple of years off.”

Following that period of well-earned rest, Melanie and her team spotted a vacant unit in Bramhope, which had previously been home to a wine shop for decades.

“A lot of people had their eyes on it - but we just got really lucky,” said Melanie. One year of renovations followed, before G-Wu opened at the tail-end of 2024.

Melanie continued: “The vision was to downsize in terms of capacity without compromising at all on quality. Our heritage is Cantonese, which is reflected in our food. What makes it so popular is the flavours and the freshness of the ingredients.”

Orders at G-Wu are for collection only - there’s no delivery, and for the first seven months, there was no eat-in option either. But now, a small handful of tables offer a chance for diners to enjoy the vibrant dishes fresh from the kitchen.

And vibrant is no understatement. The lemon king prawns are a perfect example - golden, crispy parcels glistening in a sunshine-yellow glaze, the tangy citrus cutting through the rich batter.

G-Wu is based on Leeds Road in Bramhope and is now open for eat-in. | Simon Hulme

The salt and pepper squid, one of Melanie’s favourites, arrives hot and fragrant, tossed with fiery chilli, spring onion, and garlic - a perfect balance of crunch and spice.

Then there’s the special fried rice - fluffy, with char siu pork and prawns. Meanwhile, the chicken chow mein is a tangle of soft noodles, marinated chicken and crisp vegetables tossed in a rich, savoury soy sauce.

Back in 2011, G-Wu was a pioneer of inclusive dining. Melanie explained: “We may have been the first Chinese takeaway in the UK - and certainly in the region - to have a gluten free menu.”

At that time, dietary requirements could often be overlooked by other establishments, so this forward-thinking approach won them a fiercely loyal customer base. Melanie recalled one particularly touching moment: “When we had the restaurant, we had a couple from Norwich eat with us.

“Then, after lockdown ended, they made a booking with us before they even booked their hotel to come back to Leeds.”

Today, G-Wu is powered by a tight-knit team of four chefs, a couple of kitchen hands, and seven part-time front-of-house staff - plus Melanie at the helm.

While a new focus for the team is boosting their social media presence - @GWuLeeds on Facebook and @gwu_leeds on Instagram - Melanie hinted at plans for their next chapter: “We want to establish our eat-in option first - but then we might start thinking about doing some collabs.”