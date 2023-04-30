Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 of the longest-standing Leeds restaurants to have survived the years

They are the restaurants whose delicious food has stood the test of time.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Leeds’s thriving dining scene has catered for all tastes and budgets through the years serving up a culinary feast for discerning customers. Many restaurants fell by the wayside after falling out of fashion yet their are a handful who have stood the test of time and remain open day. This menu of memories celebrates those restaurants whose food has done the talking down the years with a warm welcome to match. Is your favourite featured? READ MORE: 24 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s | 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

This traditional Italian family owned restaurant has been serving up a warm welcome and good food since 1974.

1. Bibi's

This traditional Italian family owned restaurant has been serving up a warm welcome and good food since 1974. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The Dammone family has served up classical Italian dishes with modern touches for more than 40 years in Headingley. Pictured is the original menu from when the restaurant opened in 1976.

2. Salvo's

The Dammone family has served up classical Italian dishes with modern touches for more than 40 years in Headingley. Pictured is the original menu from when the restaurant opened in 1976. Photo: Third Party

The Aagrah has been serving up the finest Kashmiri cuisine for generations. The restaurant chain boasts a number of sites across the city including Aberford Road at Garforth as well as Pudsey and the city centre.

3. Aagrah

The Aagrah has been serving up the finest Kashmiri cuisine for generations. The restaurant chain boasts a number of sites across the city including Aberford Road at Garforth as well as Pudsey and the city centre. Photo: Peter Langford

Tradition, quality and service separate Bretts from other restaurants specialising in fish and chips. It has been frying up a feast on North Lane in Headingley for decades.

4. Bretts

Tradition, quality and service separate Bretts from other restaurants specialising in fish and chips. It has been frying up a feast on North Lane in Headingley for decades. Photo: LWN

Related topics:Leeds