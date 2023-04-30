10 of the longest-standing Leeds restaurants to have survived the years
They are the restaurants whose delicious food has stood the test of time.
Leeds’s thriving dining scene has catered for all tastes and budgets through the years serving up a culinary feast for discerning customers. Many restaurants fell by the wayside after falling out of fashion yet their are a handful who have stood the test of time and remain open day. This menu of memories celebrates those restaurants whose food has done the talking down the years with a warm welcome to match. Is your favourite featured? READ MORE: 24 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s | 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 3