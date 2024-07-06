Piglove by the River review: I tried this outdoor Leeds taproom that's ideal for a post-work pint in the sun
It’s a phrase that’s all too often thrown around when describing an underrated spot - hidden gem. But this outdoor taproom truly is one.
I discovered Piglove by the River after curiosity drew me to the Climate Innovation District on the banks of the River Aire.
The high-minded housing development uses top tech to deliver low-carbon homes that vastly reduce owners carbon footprints.
Among the eco-conscious benefits on offer are electricity for heating and hot water provided by solar panels on the roofs.
But I’d argue that the best thing about living in this little microcosm is the brilliant beer garden in the middle of the development.
Offering an enticing range of lagers, pale ales and stouts, there’s something for everyone on the chalk board at the entrance.
On a sunny summer’s evening earlier this month, we enjoyed a pint of Ensueno, a collaboration between Piglove Brewing Co and Black Sheep Brewery.
With dried coffee cherry and strong citrusy, hoppy flavours, it was luxurious and juicy with vibrant fruity lightness.
We also tried a pint of Piglove’s Sabana, a refreshing lager that was perfect in the dying heat of the evening, before moving on to a Limbus, Piglove’s ‘Amazonic stout’ that was rich and moreish with deep coffee flavours.
The ambiance of Piglove by the River is as delightful as its brews. Nestled among the eco-homes, the setting offers sun and relaxing views across the river.
There’s plenty of seating, which is thoughtfully arranged - some of it in the sun, the rest in the shade. I’d just as happily come here with friends to unwind after a day in the office, as I would on my own after a casual walk.
The service here is impeccable too. Staff are clearly passionate about their beers; they’re brimming with knowledgeable and eager to share recommendations.
So, it doesn’t really matter if you're a beer connoisseur or just looking for a unique spot to relax, I’d say this taproom is definitely worth seeking out.
As the sun set during my last visit, I felt grateful to have stumbled upon this hidden gem.
It’s innovative, but not pretentious. That is perhaps testament to how thoughtful design can create spaces that offer both innovation as well as a sense of community.
